Photos: Independence Day in the nation’s capital

By Washington Post Staff | Jul 4, 2021

After a somewhat muted Fourth of July in 2020, President Biden and D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) have touted 2021 as the year for the return of parades and other festivities.

Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post

Maxwell Wolford, 6, of Knoxville, Tenn. adjusts his hat after participating in a drill team parade through George Washington's Mount Vernon property.

Bridget Cooper, center, with her two children, Adelaide, 6, left, and Cora , 4, of Vienna, sit on the lawn at Mount Vernon to enjoy the Independence Day festivities.

Nicholas Blomquist, from Washington State, gives a salute while getting a picture with 1st Virginia regiment member, John Bronson, of Gaithersberg, Md.. On the left is his sister, Caitlin Blomquist, 9.

The 1st Virginia Regiment march past the George Washington mansion.

Neil Shah, center, of Washington, DC, holds his son, Dilan, 4, on his shoulders as they watch the fireworks explode off a barge on the Potomac River.

People enjoy festivities at George Washington’s Mount Vernon.

George Washington asks the crowd to give three shouts for the United States at Mount Vernon.

People watch daytime fireworks at Mount Vernon.

Maissa Mohamed of Falls Church, Va. is participating in a ceremony to honor new citizens during a special Independence Day naturalization ceremony that was held at George Washington’s Mount Vernon. She is originally from Sudan.

George Washington welcomes the new citizens during the event. .

Vishal Madaan, 46, of Crozet, Va.waves a flag at the start of the ceremony. He is originally from India.

Woryeneh Cianeh Youn Dennis of Washington D.C. claps during the ceremony. She is originally from Liberia.

Roberto Javier Zani Cabieses shares a hug with his daughter, Isabella, 10, after the ceremony. He is originally from Peru.

Neli Dineva of Sterling, Va. shields herself from the sun before taking her oath. She is originally from Bulgaria.

Nicholas Inns and his wife Amanda Inns with their 5 month old twins Will, left, and Jim attend the Barracks Row Parade in Washington, D.C.

Three of the Miss District of Columbia winners wave at spectators during the Barracks Row Parade.

Jessica Tilipman and her daughter Lara Loughlin, 2, enjoy the Barracks Row Parade.

The United States Marine Drum and Bugle Corps marches during the Barracks Row Parade.

Children blow bubbles while they enjoy the Barracks Row Parade.

A dog walks with the Virginia Avenue Dog Park partners in the Barracks Row Parade.

People enjoy the Barracks Row Parade.

On July 4th, thousands gather in D.C. to celebrate a nearly normal Independence Day

Credits

Photo editing and production by Dee Swann