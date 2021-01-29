Photography

Here are 12 of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Jan 29, 2021

Snow falls during the ceremonial Horse Guards Parade in London; a storm leads to damaging mudslides in Monterey County, Calif.; people demand the release of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny during a protest in St. Petersburg; Janet Yellen is sworn in as the first female treasury secretary. Here’s a look at 12 of the best photos from the week, selected by photo editors at The Washington Post.

Jan. 25, 2021 | Washington D.C.

House of Representatives impeachment mangers carry the article of impeachment against former president Donald Trump to the Senate.

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

Jan. 24, 2021 | London

A soldier rides as snow falls during the Horse Guards Parade.

HANNAH MCKAY/REUTERS

Jan. 28, 2021 | Tirana, Albania

The moon looms over Dajti mountain.

FLORION GOGA/REUTERS

Jan. 25, 2021 | Manchester, England

Sunlight touches frost-covered headstones in a graveyard.

PHIL NOBLE/REUTERS

Jan. 26, 2021 | Sydney

A bat glides across the sky at sunset.

Mark Baker/AP

Jan. 26, 2021 | Fultondale, Ala.

Patti Herring sorts through the remains of her home after a tornado passed through.

Jay Reeves/AP

Jan. 27, 2021 | Salinas, Calif.

Hana Mohsin carries belongings from a neighbor's home that was damaged by a mudslide in Monterey County. The area is susceptible to landslides as heavy rain fell on hillsides that were scorched during last year's wildfires.

Noah Berger/AP

Jan. 29, 2021 | Willingen, Germany

Referees watch qualification jumps during the FIS Men's Ski Jumping World Cup.

Ina Fassbender/AFP/Getty Images

Jan. 23, 2021 | St. Petersburg, Russia

People clash with police during a protest against the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, President Vladimir Putin's most prominent foe. Navalny was arrested when he returned to Moscow from Germany, where he had spent five months recovering from a severe nerve-agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin.

Dmitri Lovetsky/AP

Jan. 26, 2021 | Washington, D.C.

Janet Yellen, accompanied by her son Robert Akerlof and husband George Akerlof, is sworn in as treasury secretary by Vice President Harris outside the White House.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Jan. 25, 2021 | Washington, D.C.

Noah Savoy offers treats to a National Guard soldier at the Capitol Power Plant.

Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post

Jan. 26, 2021 | Ocean City, N.J.

A man carries an umbrella on a rainy, foggy day on the boardwalk.

Jose F. Moreno/The Philadelphia Inquirer/AP

