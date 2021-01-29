Here are 12 of the week’s best photos

Photography
Snow falls during the ceremonial Horse Guards Parade in London; a storm leads to damaging mudslides in Monterey County, Calif.; people demand the release of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny during a protest in St. Petersburg; Janet Yellen is sworn in as the first female treasury secretary. Here’s a look at 12 of the best photos from the week, selected by photo editors at The Washington Post.
Salwan Georges/The Washington Post
HANNAH MCKAY/REUTERS
FLORION GOGA/REUTERS
PHIL NOBLE/REUTERS
Mark Baker/AP
Jay Reeves/AP
Noah Berger/AP
Ina Fassbender/AFP/Getty Images
Dmitri Lovetsky/AP
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post
Jose F. Moreno/The Philadelphia Inquirer/AP