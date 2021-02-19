Photography

Here are 15 of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Feb 19, 2021

A swarm of desert locusts take flight during a pesticide spray in Kenya; a historic winter storm paralyzes part of the central United States; drivers are involved in a fiery crash during the Daytona 500 in Florida; the Perseverance rover lands on Mars. Here’s a look at 15 of the best photos from the week, selected by photo editors at The Washington Post.

YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images

Feb. 9, 2021 | Meru, Kenya

A swarm of desert locusts take flight after a pesticide was sprayed by an aircraft.

YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP/Getty Images

YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP/Getty Images

Feb. 16 | Austin

A man walks down a street after a winter storm coated roads with snow and ice, and left many without power.

Sergio Flores for The Washington Post

Sergio Flores for The Washington Post

Feb. 17, 2021 | Moscow

A female military cadet marches in front of the Eternal Flame, at the World War II memorial complex on Poklonnaya Hill, during a rehearsal for the upcoming Defender of the Fatherland Day.

ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP/Getty Images

ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP/Getty Images

February 14, 2021 | Dayton Beach, Fla.

Joey Logano, driver of the No. 22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, left, and Cole Custer, driver of the No. 41 HaasTooling.com Ford, are involved in a fiery crash during NASCAR's Daytona 500.

James Gilbert/Getty Images

James Gilbert/Getty Images

Feb. 16, 2021 | Sicily, Italy

Mount Etna, Europe's most active volcano, spews a long plume of ash into the sky.

Davide Anastasi/AP

Davide Anastasi/AP

Feb. 17, 2021 | Sortavala, Russia

A Soviet-era steam locomotive pulls a retro train. The train runs daily in Karelia, a Russian region on the border with Finland, taking tourists to the Ruskeala natural park.

Dmitri Lovetsky/AP

Dmitri Lovetsky/AP

Feb. 17, 2021 | Atlantic City, N.J.

The former Trump Plaza casino is imploded. After falling into disrepair, the onetime jewel of former President Trump's casino empire is reduced to rubble, clearing the way for a prime development opportunity in the middle of the Boardwalk.

Seth Wenig/AP

Seth Wenig/AP

Feb. 16, 2021 | Houston

Natalie Harrell holds her sleeping daughter, Natasha Tripeaux, while sitting in a recliner at a Gallery Furniture store after the owner opened his business as a shelter for those who lost power at their homes following a historic winter storm.

David J. Phillip/AP

David J. Phillip/AP

Feb. 13, 2021 | Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Eva, dressed in a doctor costume, sits with her owner on a stage during the annual dog Carnival parade. Festivities for Carnival were canceled due to the pandemic, but pet lovers from around the city gathered for the tradition that drew participants to compete for 'best costume.'

Silvia Izquierdo/AP

Silvia Izquierdo/AP

Feb. 12, 2021 | Santiago, Chile

A policeman in a van aims his weapon at protesters hurling projectiles during a protest against the government.

IVAN ALVARADO/REUTERS

IVAN ALVARADO/REUTERS

Feb. 18, 2021

The Perseverance rover is lowered to the surface of Mars during its powered descent.

NASA/AP

NASA/AP

Feb. 16, 2021 | Kansas City, Mo.

Geese take flight over the frozen Missouri River.

Charlie Riedel/AP

Charlie Riedel/AP

Feb. 14, 2021 | Hopton, Britain

Icicles hang from the roof of Hopton Tunnel.

CARL RECINE/REUTERS

CARL RECINE/REUTERS

Feb. 16, 2021 | Cleveland, Miss.

Snow and ice blankets a mostly empty downtown.

Rory Doyle for the Washington Post

Rory Doyle for the Washington Post

Feb. 19, 2021 | Huaibe, China

Workers spray disinfectant in the playground of a primary school to prepare for the start of a new term.

AFP/Getty Images

AFP/Getty Images