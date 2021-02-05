Photography

Here are 15 of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Feb 5, 2021

Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick lies in honor in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda; Ultra Orthodox Jews take part in a funeral for a spiritual leader in Israel; disabled dogs in mobility aids run during their daily walk in Thailand. Here’s a look at 15 of the best photos from the week, selected by photo editors at The Washington Post.

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post/Pool

Feb. 2, 2021 | Washington, D.C.

Capitol Police officers stand guard next to the remains of fellow officer Brian D. Sicknick as he lies in honor in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda. Sicknick was responding to the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6 when he was injured engaging with rioters.

Jan. 31, 2021 | Jerusalem

Ultra Orthodox Jews take part in the funeral of a spiritual leader amid pandemic restrictions.

Feb. 5, 2021 | Srinagar, India

Kashmiri Muslims see a relic believed to be hair from the beard of the prophet Muhammad, displayed during a festival to mark the death anniversary of Abu Bakr, one of the companions of Muhammad, at the Hazratbal shrine.

Jan. 28, 2021 | Cheyenne, Wyo.

Supporters gather to listen to Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) outside of the state Capitol. Gaetz spoke against Rep. Liz Cheney, urging state Republicans to oust her after voting to impeach former president Donald Trump.

Feb. 4, 2021 | Lukodi, Uganda

Women celebrate after Dominic Ongwen, a child-soldier-turned-Lord's Resistance Army commander, was found guilty of many crimes, including a massacre in their village in 2004.

Jan. 30, 2021 | Kuwait City

A falcon attacks a domestic guinea fowl during a training session at Mutla Ridge.

Feb. 1, 2021 | New York

A dog named Poutine plays in a park as snow falls in Brooklyn.

Jan. 31, 2021 | Huaian, China

The dried ground of a pond after the water level dropped at Baima Lake National Wetland Park.

Feb. 5, 2021 | Eugi, Spain

Common frogs rest in a pond at the start of the spawning season.

Feb. 5, 2021 | Jishou, China

People shop for groceries at a farmers market.

Feb. 3, 2021 | Nidderau, Germany

A train passes a railroad crossing surrounded by floodwater caused by rain and melting snow.

Jan. 31, 2021 | Big Sur, Calif.

Telecommunications crews work on a disconnected phone line as it stretches across a section of Highway 1 that collapsed into the Pacific Ocean.

Jan. 26, 2021 | Chonburi, Thailand

Disabled dogs in mobility aids run during a daily walk at The Man That Rescues Dogs Foundation.

Jan. 30, 2021 | Denver

People arrive for covid-19 vaccinations at a drive-through setup at Coors Field.

Jan. 31, 2021 | Washington, D.C.

A snowball fight takes place on the National Mall.

