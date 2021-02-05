Here are 15 of the week’s best photos

Photography
Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick lies in honor in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda; Ultra Orthodox Jews take part in a funeral for a spiritual leader in Israel; disabled dogs in mobility aids run during their daily walk in Thailand. Here’s a look at 15 of the best photos from the week, selected by photo editors at The Washington Post.
Salwan Georges/The Washington Post/Pool
Salwan Georges/The Washington Post/Pool
RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS
DANISH ISMAIL/REUTERS
Chet Strange for The Washington Post
SUMY SADURNI/AFP/Getty Images
YASSER AL-ZAYYAT/AFP/Getty Images
JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
AFP/Getty Images
Jesus Diges/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
AFP/Getty Images
Michael Probst/AP
JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images
ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA/REUTERS
CHET STRANGE/AFP/Getty Images/AFP/Getty Images
Astrid Riecken for The Washington Post