Here are 16 of the week’s best photos

Nepal Communist Party supporters in Kathmandu celebrate the court-ordered reinstatement of the parliament; the NHL holds a game outdoors at Lake Tahoe in Nevada; a moment of silence and a candlelight ceremony at the White House for the 500,000 dead from covid-19 in the U.S.; debris rained down on a Denver suburb after an airliner experienced an engine failure. Here’s a look at 16 of the best photos from the week, selected by photo editors at The Washington Post.