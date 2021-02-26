Here are 16 of the week’s best photos

Photography
Nepal Communist Party supporters in Kathmandu celebrate the court-ordered reinstatement of the parliament; the NHL holds a game outdoors at Lake Tahoe in Nevada; a moment of silence and a candlelight ceremony at the White House for the 500,000 dead from covid-19 in the U.S.; debris rained down on a Denver suburb after an airliner experienced an engine failure. Here’s a look at 16 of the best photos from the week, selected by photo editors at The Washington Post.
NAVESH CHITRAKAR/REUTERS
NAVESH CHITRAKAR/REUTERS
YONHAP/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
FRANCIS KOKOROKO/REUTERS
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
Stephen B. Morton/AP
Erin Scott/The New York Times/Pool/AP
Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP
Broomfield Police Department/AFP/Getty Images
LM Otero/AP
MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP/Getty Images
NASA/JPL-Caltech/Reuters
Sebastian Gollnow/DPA/AP
Rajesh Kumar Singh/AP
ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA/REUTERS
Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post