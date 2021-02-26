Photography

Here are 16 of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Feb 26, 2021

Nepal Communist Party supporters in Kathmandu celebrate the court-ordered reinstatement of the parliament; the NHL holds a game outdoors at Lake Tahoe in Nevada; a moment of silence and a candlelight ceremony at the White House for the 500,000 dead from covid-19 in the U.S.; debris rained down on a Denver suburb after an airliner experienced an engine failure. Here’s a look at 16 of the best photos from the week, selected by photo editors at The Washington Post.

NAVESH CHITRAKAR/REUTERS

Feb. 23, 2021 | Kathmandu, Nepal

Supporters of a faction of the ruling Nepal Communist Party sing and dance while holding candles after the country's top court ordered the reinstatement of the nation's parliament.

Feb. 22, 2021 | Seoul

Graduates fling their caps into the air at Yonsei University, which held a virtual graduation ceremony amid the pandemic.

YONHAP/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Feb. 21, 2021 | Stateline, Nev.

Philadelphia Flyers players warm up before the NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe game against the Boston Bruins at the Edgewood Tahoe Resort.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Feb. 24, 2021 | Accra, Ghana

A worker prepares to store boxes of coronavirus vaccines in a cold room as the country receives its first batch.

FRANCIS KOKOROKO/REUTERS

Feb. 22, 2021 | Washington, D.C.

From left, President Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff participate in a moment of silence during a candlelight ceremony at the White House for the 500,000 who have died of covid-19 in the United States.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Feb. 23, 2021 | Brunswick, Ga.

Evon Arbery, left, Ahmaud Arbery's aunt, is comforted by family during a memorial walk and candlelight vigil for her nephew at the Satilla Shores development. Arbery, 25, was chased and fatally shot by armed men last February.

Stephen B. Morton/AP

Feb. 23, 2021 | Washington, D.C.

Capitol Police Capt. Carneysha Mendoza and former Capitol Police chief Steven Sund hug before a Senate hearing on security failures during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Erin Scott/The New York Times/Pool/AP

Feb. 23, 2021 | Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif.

A vehicle driven by golfer Tiger Woods rests on its side after it rolled over and crashed. Woods suffered leg injuries in the accident and underwent surgery.

Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP

Feb. 20, 2021 | Broomfield, Colo.

A large circular piece from a United Airlines plane's engine rests next to a house. Debris rained down from the sky on the suburban neighborhood after the jet experienced engine failure, forcing it to return to Denver International Airport shortly after takeoff.

Broomfield Police Department/AFP/Getty Images

Feb. 23, 2021 | Dallas

Raella Mills, 3, plays mop-up at her apartment home that was flooded last week after a pipe that burst during the record cold winter weather.

LM Otero/AP

Feb. 25, 2021 | Cha-am, Thailand

A bird flies over the abandoned sculpture of a Buddhist monk.

MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP/Getty Images

Feb. 22, 2021

The surface of Mars below the Perseverance rover.

NASA/JPL-Caltech/Reuters

Feb. 26, 2021 | Stuttgart, Germany

Anna Osadcenko, first soloist of the Stuttgart Ballet, covers her ears as a PVC ball is inflated with her inside during the art action titled “Social Distance Stacks” at the John Cranko School. The piece, by artist Florian Mehnert, addresses how coronavirus social distancing affects people and how important proximity is as a component of societal togetherness.

Sebastian Gollnow/DPA/AP

Feb. 26, 2021 | Prayagraj, India

Hindu devotees offer prayers after taking holy dips in the Sangam, confluence of rivers Ganges, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati, on the eve of the Maghi Purnima, or the full-moon day, during the traditional fair of Magh Mela.

Rajesh Kumar Singh/AP

Feb. 26, 2021 | Pathum Thani, Thailand

People pray as screens show devotees gathering via Zoom during a ceremony to commemorate Makha Bucha Day at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple.

ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA/REUTERS

Feb. 26, 2021 | Pasadena, Calif.

The waxing gibbous moon rises over the Patapsco River near Fort Smallwood Park.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

