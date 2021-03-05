Here are 16 of the week’s best photos

Photography
Colorful pyrotechnics during the Yanshui Beehive Fireworks Festival in Taiwan; a Thai navy officer rescues a cat from a sinking boat in the Andaman Sea; a statue of former president Donald Trump greets attendees at CPAC in Orlando, Fla.; at least 13 people were killed and many injured when an SUV collided with a tractor-trailer in Holtville, Calif., north of Mexico. Here’s a look at 16 of the best photos from the week, selected by photo editors at The Washington Post.
