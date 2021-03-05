Photography

Here are 16 of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Mar 5, 2021

Colorful pyrotechnics during the Yanshui Beehive Fireworks Festival in Taiwan; a Thai navy officer rescues a cat from a sinking boat in the Andaman Sea; a statue of former president Donald Trump greets attendees at CPAC in Orlando, Fla.; at least 13 people were killed and many injured when an SUV collided with a tractor-trailer in Holtville, Calif., north of Mexico. Here’s a look at 16 of the best photos from the week, selected by photo editors at The Washington Post.

An Rong Xu/Getty Images

Feb. 26, 2021 | Tainan, Taiwan

Fireworks go off behind participants during the Yanshui Beehive Fireworks Festival. According to Taiwan's Tourism Bureau, the festival started in 1885 as a request to the gods to spare the area from a cholera outbreak that was making its way through the villages.

March 3, 2021 | Jangebe, Nigeria

Children react as they gather for the arrival of the rescued JSS Jangebe schoolgirls. The kidnapping of the students came amid a spate of similar abductions over recent weeks, including one just nine days before, when attackers stormed a boarding school in north-central Nigeria and took more than 40 people.

Afolabi Sotunde/Reuters

March 2, 2021

In this photo from social media, a Thai navy officer swims with a rescued cat on his back in the Andaman Sea. Four small cats were trapped on an abandoned sinking boat near the island of Koh Adang.

Petty Officer 1st Class Wichit Pukdeelon/Reuters

March 2, 2021 | Washington, D.C.

A pedestrian is reflected in a puddle framed by the branches of a cherry tree along the Tidal Basin. The cherry blossoms are expected to be in peak bloom in early April.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

March 1, 2021 | Minsk, Belarus

Women dance while holding up red tulips as they welcome the meteorological spring while protesting the presidential election results.

AFP/Getty Images

February 26, 2021 | Antalya, Turkey

Nancy Van Der Stracten, 75, who has Parkinson's disease, practices boxing, with her trainer Muhammed Ali Kardas.

Umit Bektas/Reuters

Feb 26, 2021 | Orlando, Fla.

Patrons pose for photos with a statue of former president Donald Trump during CPAC, the Conservative Political Action Conference.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

March 5, 2021 | Baghdad, Iraq

Pope Francis walks with Iraqi President Barham Salih, right, during a welcome ceremony at the presidential palace. The pope began his historic trip to war-scarred Iraq, defying security concerns and the coronavirus pandemic to comfort one of the world's oldest and most persecuted Christian communities.

Vincenzo Pinto/AFP/Getty Images

Feb. 26, 2021 | Wenatchee, Wash.

From left, Henry Bergey, Lars Sorom, Clay Lancaster and Storm Hedman sit in pop-up tents during wind ensemble class at Wenatchee High School. The school has been using the tents as covid-19 enclosures for its music programs as students return to classrooms.

David Ryder/Getty Images

March 2, 2021 | Yogyakarta, Indonesia

People are given health checks before they receive the Sinovac coronavirus vaccine, developed by China, as part of a mass vaccination program.

Ulet Ifansasti/Getty Images

March 1, 2021 | Mandalay, Myanmar

People pray during a funeral for a Muslim woman, who was killed while taking part in a demonstration against the military coup.

AFP/Getty Images

March 2, 2021 | Holtville, Calif.

Members of the Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Teams inspect the scene of a collision between an SUV and a tractor-trailer. At least 13 people were killed and a dozen or more were injured, including a teenager, when the vehicle packed with at least 25 passengers collided with the trailer just north of Mexico.

Bing Guan/Reuters

March 2, 2021 | Beattyville, Ky.

A boat weaves through partially submerged cars and trailers following heavy rains that caused the Kentucky River to flood.

Alex Slitz/Lexington Herald-Leader/AP

Feb. 28, 2021 | Jerusalem

Girls wear costumes to celebrate the holiday of Purim, which commemorates Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, as recounted in the biblical Book of Esther.

Oded Balilty/AP

March 5, 2021 | Milan, Italy

Models present creations from the Versace collection at Milan Fashion Week.

Versace/Reuters

Feb. 26, 2021 | Henshaw, Northumberland

People walk at Sycamore Gap during sunset.

Lee Smith/Reuters

