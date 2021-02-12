Photography

Here are 16 of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Feb 12, 2021

A bear, rescued from captivity, is released back into the wild in Dahuk, Iraq, by animal rights activists; cardboard cutouts of fans occupy seats for Super Bowl LV in Tampa; part of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off, triggering a deadly flood in Chamoli, India; the second impeachment trial of former president Donald Trump commences in Washington, D.C. Here’s a look at 16 of the best photos from the week, selected by photo editors at The Washington Post.

Ari Jalal/Reuters

Feb. 11, 2021 | Dahuk, Iraq

People and security members run as Kurdish animal rights activists release a bear back into the wild after rescuing it from captivity in a home.

Feb. 6, 2021 | Mamadysh, Russia

People ride down a slope during the Sunnyfest festival of unusual sleds.

Alexey Nasyrov/Reuters

Feb. 6, 2021 | Tampa, Fla.

Fans sit among cardboard cutouts at Raymond James Stadium before Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Feb. 10, 2021 | Gelsenkirchen, Germany

People walk with their dogs in a snow-covered garden maze.

Martin Meissner/AP

Feb. 7, 2021 | Chamoli, India

The damaged Dhauliganga hydroelectric power plant after at least 19 people died and nearly 150 are still missing when part of the Nanda Devi glacier fell into the river, triggering a flood that burst open a dam in the Tapovan area.

Rajat Gupta/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Feb. 8, 2021 | Beirut, Lebanon

A protester reacts as riot police and army soldiers scuffle with anti-government protesters outside a military court to demand the release of activists detained following riots in January.

Hassan Ammar/AP

Feb. 6, 2021 | St. Louis, Mo.

Inmates yell from broken windows at the St. Louis Justice Center during a disturbance over conditions at the city jail amid the pandemic.

Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch/AP

Feb. 11, 2021 | Fort Worth, Tex.

In this still image from video, cars and trucks are wedged together after a deadly pileup on ice-covered Interstate 35.

NBC5/Reuters

Feb. 6, 2021 | Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

A woman receives a dose of the coronavirus vaccine at a drive-through center at the Sambadrome Rio Carnival venue.

Carl de Souza/AFP/Getty Images

Feb. 10, 2021 | Washington, D.C.

Impeachment managers working on speech details before the second day of the Senate impeachment trial of former president Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol.

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

Feb. 9, 2021 | Yangon, Myanmar

People are covered by plastic sheets to shield themselves from water canons during a rally against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Reuters

Feb. 11, 2021 | Kathmandu, Nepal

Devotees take a holy bath in the Bagmati River during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival at Pashupatinath Temple.

Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

Feb. 7, 2021 | Reston, Va.

A person walks outside during a heavy band of snowfall.

Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post

Feb. 7, 2021 | Nijmegen, Netherlands

The heads of dolls appear through a snowy window.

Piroschka van de Wouw/Reuters

Feb. 5, 2021 | Santa Rita do Sapucai, Brazil

Vitoria Bueno, 16, a dancer whose genetic condition left her without arms, has her costume adjusted by a teammate, from the Andrea Falsarella ballet academy while backstage at the Inatel Theater.

Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters

Feb. 9, 2021 | Washington, D.C.

Steam is illuminated in front of the U.S. Capitol on the first day of former president Donald Trump's second impeachment trial.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

