Here are 16 of the week’s best photos

A bear, rescued from captivity, is released back into the wild in Dahuk, Iraq, by animal rights activists; cardboard cutouts of fans occupy seats for Super Bowl LV in Tampa; part of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off, triggering a deadly flood in Chamoli, India; the second impeachment trial of former president Donald Trump commences in Washington, D.C. Here’s a look at 16 of the best photos from the week, selected by photo editors at The Washington Post.