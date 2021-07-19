How to cut a watermelon

Voraciously
While many people can get watermelons year round, they’re at their best in mid-summer, when the hydrating, sweet fruit is great for tossing into salads or enjoying over the sink. Downside: They can grow large and unwieldy. (This one weighed in at 24 pounds.) Have no fear — we’re here to show you how to tame this delicious beast and cut it into two of the most useful shapes.
Regardless of what shape you want in the end, start by cutting a large watermelon in half crosswise to make it more manageable. (A large, sharp knife is key.)
For cubes, cut off the end, making sure you remove the white rind and get down to the flesh.
Stand the watermelon on the larger of its two cut ends so that it’s stable on the cutting board. Then carve off the rind, following the contours of the melon, rotating it after you remove each piece and trimming as necessary to expose the flesh.
Now it should be a breeze: Cut parallel to the cutting board into flat rounds (as thick or thin as you want). Cut down perpendicularly to get sticks, then rotate and cut again to get cubes. Ta-da!
For wedges, start with quarters or eighths, depending on the size of the melon, then slice to your desired thickness.
Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post/Food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post
Credits
Video by Aaron Hutcherson, design and animation by Chloe Meister