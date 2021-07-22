These are the winners of the iPhone Photography Awards

In Sight
Each year, and ever since the introduction 14 years ago of the iPhone, thousands of photographers have sent their best images for a chance to be recognized in the iPhone Photography Awards.
Lizhi Wang
This year, the winners were selected from entries originating from 140 countries, receiving prizes across 17 categories.
Istvan Kerekes of Hungary received the top prize — Photographer of the Year — for his image of two Transylvanian shepherds photographed in Targu Mures.
Lizhi Wang
Istvan Kerekes
“I have been following the lives of shepherds for several years in the historical region of Transylvania in Central Romania,” he told In Sight. “When walking in some parts of Transylvania one would often feel that you have traveled back in time. There is hardly any sign of modern technology here, it is as if time had stopped, while beauty and nature are preserved. Sheep farming has been a tradition in this region for centuries.”
“This picture shows Alexandru and Peter, who are shepherds near Targu Mures locality,” he added. “They graze their animals near the Mures river.”
Istvan Kerekes
Kerekes is followed by Indian photographer Sharan Shetty, who received first place in the Photographer of the Year category, with Dan Liu of China receiving second place and Jeff Rayner of the U.S. in third.
The list of winners across categories such as Nature, Abstract, City Life, Portrait and People, among many others, paints the picture of a colorful world where hints of the pandemic can only be seen through the absence of crowds and a focus on the intimate and the personal.
Here is a selection of the best images.
Istvan Kerekes
Sharan Shetty
Dan Liu
Jeff Rayner
Glenn Homann
Matteo Lava
Elizabeth Burns
Yuexiang Wang
Yayun Liu
Liz Huang
Anne Ghory Goodman
Einat Shteckler
Glenn Homann
Lizhi Wang
Keith Brofsky
Valerie Helbich Poschacher
Marton Tordai
Zerry Song
Christian Horgan
Erin Brooks
Dina Alfasi
Haibao Tong
Kunkun Liu
Hexiang Zhou
Yi Liao
Enhua Ni
Alessandra Manzotti
