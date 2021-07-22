In Sight

These are the winners of the iPhone Photography Awards

By Olivier Laurent | Jul 22, 2021

Each year, and ever since the introduction 14 years ago of the iPhone, thousands of photographers have sent their best images for a chance to be recognized in the iPhone Photography Awards.

Lizhi Wang

This year, the winners were selected from entries originating from 140 countries, receiving prizes across 17 categories.

Istvan Kerekes of Hungary received the top prize — Photographer of the Year — for his image of two Transylvanian shepherds photographed in Targu Mures.

Lizhi Wang

Grand Prize Winner and Photographer of the Year in the 2021 iPhone Photography Awards.

Istvan Kerekes

Istvan Kerekes

“I have been following the lives of shepherds for several years in the historical region of Transylvania in Central Romania,” he told In Sight. “When walking in some parts of Transylvania one would often feel that you have traveled back in time. There is hardly any sign of modern technology here, it is as if time had stopped, while beauty and nature are preserved. Sheep farming has been a tradition in this region for centuries.”

“This picture shows Alexandru and Peter, who are shepherds near Targu Mures locality,” he added. “They graze their animals near the Mures river.”

Istvan Kerekes

Kerekes is followed by Indian photographer Sharan Shetty, who received first place in the Photographer of the Year category, with Dan Liu of China receiving second place and Jeff Rayner of the U.S. in third.

The list of winners across categories such as Nature, Abstract, City Life, Portrait and People, among many others, paints the picture of a colorful world where hints of the pandemic can only be seen through the absence of crowds and a focus on the intimate and the personal.

Here is a selection of the best images.

Istvan Kerekes

First place in the Photographer of the Year category in the 2021 iPhone Photography Awards.

Sharan Shetty

Sharan Shetty

Second place in the Photographer of the Year category in the 2021 iPhone Photography Awards.

Dan Liu

Dan Liu

Third place in the Photography of the Year category in the 2021 iPhone Photography Awards.

Jeff Rayner

Jeff Rayner

First place in the Abstract category in the 2021 iPhone Photography Awards.

Glenn Homann

Glenn Homann

Third place in the Abstract category in the 2021 iPhone Photography Awards.

Matteo Lava

Matteo Lava

Second place in the Animals category in the 2021 iPhone Photography Awards.

Elizabeth Burns

Elizabeth Burns

First place in the Architecture category in the 2021 iPhone Photography Awards.

Yuexiang Wang

Yuexiang Wang

Second place in the Architecture category in the 2021 iPhone Photography Awards.

Yayun Liu

Yayun Liu

First place in the City Life category in the 2021 iPhone Photography Awards.

Liz Huang

Liz Huang

Third place in the City Life category in the 2021 iPhone Photography Awards.

Anne Ghory Goodman

Anne Ghory Goodman

First place in the Environment category in the 2021 iPhone Photography Awards.

Einat Shteckler

Einat Shteckler

Second place in the Environment category in the 2021 iPhone Photography Awards.

Glenn Homann

Glenn Homann

First place in the Landscape category in the 2021 iPhone Photography Awards.

Lizhi Wang

Lizhi Wang

Second place in the Lifestyle category in the 2021 iPhone Photography Awards.

Keith Brofsky

Keith Brofsky

Third place in the Lifestyle category in the 2021 iPhone Photography Awards.

Valerie Helbich Poschacher

Valerie Helbich Poschacher

Third place in the Nature category in the 2021 iPhone Photography Awards.

Marton Tordai

Marton Tordai

First place in the Other category in the 2021 iPhone Photography Awards.

Zerry Song

Zerry Song

First place in the People category in the 2021 iPhone Photography Awards.

Christian Horgan

Christian Horgan

First place in the Series category in the 2021 iPhone Photography Awards.

Erin Brooks

Erin Brooks

Second place in the Series category in the 2021 iPhone Photography Awards.

Dina Alfasi

Dina Alfasi

Third place in the Series category in the 2021 iPhone Photography Awards.

Haibao Tong

Haibao Tong

First place in the Still Life category in the 2021 iPhone Photography Awards.

Kunkun Liu

Kunkun Liu

Second place in the Still Life category in the 2021 iPhone Photography Awards.

Hexiang Zhou

Hexiang Zhou

Third place in the Still Life category in the 2021 iPhone Photography Awards.

Yi Liao

Yi Liao

Second place in the Sunset category in the 2021 iPhone Photography Awards.

Enhua Ni

Enhua Ni

Third place in the People category in the 2021 iPhone Photography Awards.

Alessandra Manzotti

Alessandra Manzotti

More from the Post

The latest from The Washington Post