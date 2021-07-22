These are the winners of the iPhone Photography Awards

Kerekes is followed by Indian photographer Sharan Shetty, who received first place in the Photographer of the Year category, with Dan Liu of China receiving second place and Jeff Rayner of the U.S. in third.

The list of winners across categories such as Nature, Abstract, City Life, Portrait and People, among many others, paints the picture of a colorful world where hints of the pandemic can only be seen through the absence of crowds and a focus on the intimate and the personal.

Here is a selection of the best images.