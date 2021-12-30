Photography

Images from Jan. 6 depict the U.S. Capitol under attack

By Washington Post Staff | Dec 30, 2021

A pro-Trump mob attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 in an attempt to prevent the certification of the electoral college votes in the 2020 presidential election.

A team of Washington Post photojournalists documented the increasing violence of the day, which began with President Donald Trump rallying supporters that morning and encouraging them to take action against Congress.

Evelyn Hockstein for The Washington Post

Jacob Chansley, known as the QAnon Shaman, attends a morning rally at the Washington Monument to protest the results of the 2020 election.

Astrid Riecken for The Washington Post

A pro-Trump mob rushes the grounds of the U.S. Capitol during a joint session of Congress to certify the electoral college vote.

Amanda Voisard for The Washington Post

Protesters demand access to the Capitol.

Amanda Voisard for The Washington Post

Protesters clash with police outside the Capitol.

Amanda Andrade-Rhoades for The Washington Post

A protester shouts toward police as crowds gather outside the Capitol.

Amanda Andrade-Rhoades for The Washington Post

Trump supporters scale the walls on the Senate side of the Capitol.

Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post

Moments after the Capitol is breached, protesters stream through the halls of Congress.

Amanda Voisard for The Washington Post

Vice President Mike Pence enters the House chamber for a joint session of Congress to certify the results of the presidential election, contained in wooden boxes being unloaded by staff.

Bill O’Leary

A protester’s face is visible through broken glass as security agents point their weapons at him in the House chamber.

Bill O’Leary

Congressional staff barricade doors while taking cover after rioters breached the Capitol.

Amanda Voisard for The Washington Post

Congressional staff are evacuated by the Capitol Police to a secure location.

Amanda Voisard for The Washington Post

Tear gas shrouds the Capitol as police try to regain control from Trump supporters who stormed the building.

Evelyn Hockstein for The Washington Post

Protesters help bandage the head of a man who was injured during clashes with police.

Amanda Andrade-Rhoades for The Washington Post

A stun grenade is fired by police as rioters continue to surround the Capitol.

Evelyn Hockstein for The Washington Post

A protester reacting to pepper spray is helped off the West Lawn by others outside the Capitol.

Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post

Credits

Photo editing by MaryAnne Golon and Natalia Jiménez