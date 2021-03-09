Japan’s decade of struggle since the Fukushima nuclear disaster

Photography
Ten years ago, a massive undersea earthquake off Japan’s eastern coast sent a wall of water rushing toward the shore.
The Great East Japan Earthquake, the most powerful in Japan’s recorded history, and the tsunami it unleashed — up to 20 feet high in some places — left more than 22,000 people dead or missing and destroyed hundreds of thousands of homes.
The surge of seawater on March 11, 2011, also flooded the electricity generators powering the cooling system at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, causing three of the four reactors to go into catastrophic meltdown.
Explosions at the plant scattered clouds of radioactive dust over a vast area of northeastern Japan and caused more than 150,000 people to flee in panic.
It was one of the worst nuclear disasters in history, and its impact will be felt for many decades to come.
Today, millions of tons of contaminated topsoil have been removed from the fields around the nuclear power plant, but large areas of mountains and forest cannot be cleared of radioactive material. Entire towns are still not safe for people to return.
Fukushima’s tragic legacy will continue for decades, left for the next generation of engineers and scientists. The technology does not exist to fully clear the site of the highly radioactive mixture of fuel and concrete from the cores. And there is no place set aside to store the deadly materials even if it could remove them.
Many experts say the government’s timeline of between 20 and 30 years is hopelessly optimistic. They argue it may never be possible to remove the fuel from the ruins of Fukushima.
