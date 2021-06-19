Photography

Photos: The scene during Juneteenth celebrations in the D.C. region

By Stephen Cook | June 19, 2021

Juneteenth, which Congress and President Biden recently created as a new federal holiday to commemorate the end of slavery, was celebrated in Annapolis, Md. and Washington, D.C.

Amanda Voisard/The Washington Post

Olivia Brownlee, 3, smiles as Josolyn Galloway, of Spotlight Party and Balloons, ties a tangle of balloons to her back before a parade in celebration of Juneteenth in Annapolis, Md.

LaVern Webb places beads on Tara Gravitts’ face before the parade in Annapolis.

Lady Slingshot Riders Tina Barnes, left, and Jikaela Call chat before the Annapolis parade.

Tania Smith, center, and other Lady Pantherettes practice a routine in Annapolis.

Participants representing Bald Life Magazine say a prayer before the parade in Annapolis.

Charlotte Ellison, 4, stands next to one of the sculptures of the Alex Hayley Memorial during the Annapolis Juneteenth parade.

Hillary Maynard represents “Lady Liberty” during the parade in Annapolis.

Spectators in Annapolis cheer during the celebration parade.

Laura Moore, of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw, marches in the parade.

A car sporting Juneteenth posters drives by during the Annapolis parade.

A dancer with Epic Attraction Marching Unit marches in the parade in Annapolis.

Autumn Wilson and her daughter, Joi Wilson, 3, along with with Joi's best friends, Natalie and Christina Coling, watch the parade in Annapolis.

Sorority Sisters march in the parade.

Diners wave to vehicles during the parade in Annapolis.

Dancers, with the Soul Bounce Carnival group, pass by the Maryland State Capitol during the parade in in Annapolis.

Groups gather to dance in Black Lives Matter Plaza for the Million Moe March in Washington, D.C. Participants marched alongside the Moechella truck playing go-go music to the U Street Corridor in a march aimed at promoting equity and justice.

People march in the Million Moe March from Black Lives Matter Plaza in D.C.

Donnesha Streetman, left, and Jade Rodgers, right, dance in Black Lives Matter Plaza during the Million Moe March in D.C.

A celebration in D.C. during the Million Moe March.

Participants march with the Moechella truck playing go-go music in D.C.

A participant celebrates during the Million Moe March in Washington, D.C.

