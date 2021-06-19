Photos: The scene during Juneteenth celebrations in the D.C. region

Photography
Juneteenth, which Congress and President Biden recently created as a new federal holiday to commemorate the end of slavery, was celebrated in Annapolis, Md. and Washington, D.C.
