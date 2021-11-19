Photography

Photos: The scene in Kenosha as Kyle Rittenhouse is acquitted of all shooting charges

By Washington Post Staff | Nov 19, 2021

A jury acquitted Kyle Rittenhouse on all counts after deliberating for nearly three and a half days. Jurors in the polarizing case found Rittenhouse, 18, not guilty of homicide, attempted homicide and other charges related to the August 2020 shootings in Kenosha, Wis.

Joshua Lott/The Washington Post

Nov. 19

Justin Blake, center, uncle of Jacob Blake, gathers with others outside the Kenosha Country Courthouse as they listen to the judge read the verdict. Twelve jurors found Rittenhouse not guilty for killing 2 people and wounding a third during the unrest following the Kenosha police shooting of Jacob Blake last year.

Joshua Lott/The Washington Post

Joshua Lott/The Washington Post

Nov. 19

Kyle Rittenhouse's mother, Wendy, second from left, and his sisters, McKenzie and Faith, nervously wait as the jury enters the room to give their verdicts.

Sean Krajacic/Pool The Kenosha News/AP

Sean Krajacic/Pool The Kenosha News/AP

Nov. 19

Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger, center, holds his gaze to the ceiling as he waits for verdicts.

Sean Krajacic/AP

Sean Krajacic/AP

Nov. 19

Judge Bruce Schroeder listens during Rittenhouse's trial.

Pool/Reuters

Pool/Reuters

Nov. 19

From left, Kariann Swart, Joseph Rosembaum's fiancee, Susan Hughe, Anthony Huber's great aunt, and Hannah Gittings, Anthony Huber's girlfriend, listen as Rittenhouse is found not guilt on all counts.

Sean Krajacic/Pool The Kenosha News/AP

Sean Krajacic/Pool The Kenosha News/AP

Nov. 19

People listen outside of the Kenosha County Courthouse as the verdicts are read.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time, shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and injured Gaige Grosskreutz, who was 26 at the time. Rittenhouse testified that he had fired in self-defense and pleaded not guilty to all counts.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Nov. 19

Kyle Rittenhouse is comforted by his lawyer as he was acquitted of all charges.

AP

AP

Nov. 19

People gather outside the courthouse as they listen to the verdicts.

Joshua Lott/The Washington Post

Joshua Lott/The Washington Post

Nov. 19

A man holds a sign outside the courthouse as he reacts to the not guilty verdicts.

Joshua Lott/The Washington Post

Joshua Lott/The Washington Post

Nov. 19

People react to the verdict.

Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Nov. 19

Emily Chaill, a supporter of Kyle Rittenhouse, reacts to the not guilty verdicts as man moves her away from an opposing crowd in front of the courthouse.

Nathan Howard/Getty Images

Nathan Howard/Getty Images

Nov. 19

Jeff Jared, a defense attorney from Seattle not related to the trial, puts raises his hands in reaction to the verdicts.

Joshua Lott/The Washington Post

Joshua Lott/The Washington Post

Nov. 19

People react to the Rittenhouse verdicts at the courthouse.

Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Nov. 19

Hannah Gittings, girlfriend of Anthony Huber, is escorted from the courthouse after learning that Rittenhouse was acquitted.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Nov. 19

Gittings, left, and Susan Hughes, great aunt of Anthony Huber, center, leave the courthouse.

Joshua Lott/The Washington Post

Joshua Lott/The Washington Post

Nov. 19

People react to the acquittal verdicts.

Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters

Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters

Nov. 19

A driver holds a sign out the window while passing by the Kenosha County Courthouse as people react after Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges.

Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters

Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters

More from the Post

Live updates: Kyle Rittenhouse acquitted on all counts in Kenosha shootings

Here are 10 of the week’s best photos

The latest from The Washington Post

Credits

Photo editing and production by Stephen Cook