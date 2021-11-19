Photos: The scene in Kenosha as Kyle Rittenhouse is acquitted of all shooting charges

Photography
A jury acquitted Kyle Rittenhouse on all counts after deliberating for nearly three and a half days. Jurors in the polarizing case found Rittenhouse, 18, not guilty of homicide, attempted homicide and other charges related to the August 2020 shootings in Kenosha, Wis.
Joshua Lott/The Washington Post
Joshua Lott/The Washington Post
Sean Krajacic/Pool The Kenosha News/AP
Sean Krajacic/AP
Pool/Reuters
Sean Krajacic/Pool The Kenosha News/AP
Scott Olson/Getty Images
Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time, shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and injured Gaige Grosskreutz, who was 26 at the time. Rittenhouse testified that he had fired in self-defense and pleaded not guilty to all counts.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
AP
Joshua Lott/The Washington Post
Joshua Lott/The Washington Post
Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters
Nathan Howard/Getty Images
Joshua Lott/The Washington Post
Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters
Scott Olson/Getty Images
Joshua Lott/The Washington Post
Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters
Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters
Photo editing and production by Stephen Cook