Harry and Meghan: A timeline in images

World
When Prince Harry confirmed he was dating actress Meghan Markle in November 2016, speculation circulated both in the United Kingdom and the United States about how serious their courtship would be and if the biracial actress, known for her role in the TV series “Suits,” was “the one” for Harry — the second son of heir to the throne Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana.
The two began dating in the summer of 2016 after a blind date was arranged through a mutual friend, with Meghan asking said friend — who has not been identified — one key question: “Well, is he nice?”
A year later, in October 2017, Meghan appeared on the front cover of Vanity Fair alongside the headline “Wild about Harry!," telling the publication, “We’re a couple and we’re in love.”
Justin Tallis/AFP/Getty Images
From their first appearance together to their interview with Oprah, follow Harry and Meghan’s relationship in photos:
Chris Jackson
Sept. 25, 2017: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seen for the first time publicly at the Invictus Games at Nathan Phillips Square in Toronto.
DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images
Nov. 27, 2017: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce their engagement at the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, and that they plan to be married early 2018.
Dominic Lipinski - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images
Neil Hall/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Dec. 1, 2017: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the Terrence Higgins Trust World AIDS Day charity fair in Nottingham as their first royal public appearance.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Dec. 25, 2017: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are seen together for the first time at a Christmas church service in King’s Lynn, England.
Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty Images
May 19, 2018: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are married at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. After the ceremony, the couple drove themselves to their reception with 200 guests at Frogmore House.
Steve Parsons/AP
June 9, 2018: The royal family watch the flyby on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping The Colour in London. The parade marks the official birthday of the British monarch, and it is the first time Meghan is seen on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.
Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
June 14, 2018: Queen Elizabeth II and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex laugh together during their first engagement together at a ceremony to officially open the new Mersey Gateway Bridge in Cheshire, England.
Matt Dunham/AP
July 10, 2018: Prince Harry and Meghan the Duchess of Sussex share a look before watching a flyby of the Royal Air Force pass over Buckingham Palace.
Pool/Getty Images
July 18, 2018: On their first official royal foreign trip together, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit Trinity College in Dublin.
Matt Dunham/AP
July 26, 2018: Prince Harry and Meghan share a kiss during the presentation ceremony for the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club in Windsor.
Pool/Getty Images
Oct. 15, 2018: upon their arrival in Sydney and before a 16-day tour of Oceania, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they were expecting their first child.
CHRIS ALLERTON / SUSSEXROYAL/AFP/Getty Images
May 8, 2019: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcome their first child, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor on May 6, 2019, and on July 6 he was christened.
Chris Allerton//AP
Toby Melville/Reuters
Sept. 25, 2019: On a trip the new family took to South Africa, Archie met Archbishop Desmond Tutu in Cape Town.
Daniel Leal-Olivas/AP
Jan. 7, 2020: Prince Harry and Meghan pose for a photograph with High Commission staff during their visit to Canada House in central London.
The next day, the Duke and Duchess announced they were stepping away from their roles as senior royals.
Tolga Akmen/AFP/Getty Images
March 9, 2020: Prince Harry and Meghan attend their last engagement as senior royals at the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London.
Reuters
Feb. 14, 2021: Harry and Meghan, now living in California, announce they are pregnant with their second child on Valentine’s Day.
Reuters
Three weeks later, on March 7, an interview with Oprah airs. It is the first time the couple break the silence on why they left their roles with the royal family.
