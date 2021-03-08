Harry and Meghan: A timeline in images

When Prince Harry confirmed he was dating actress Meghan Markle in November 2016, speculation circulated both in the United Kingdom and the United States about how serious their courtship would be and if the biracial actress, known for her role in the TV series “Suits,” was “the one” for Harry — the second son of heir to the throne Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana.

The two began dating in the summer of 2016 after a blind date was arranged through a mutual friend, with Meghan asking said friend — who has not been identified — one key question: “Well, is he nice?”

A year later, in October 2017, Meghan appeared on the front cover of Vanity Fair alongside the headline “Wild about Harry!," telling the publication, “We’re a couple and we’re in love.”