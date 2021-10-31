Mexico’s Day of the Dead comes back to life (with inspiration from James Bond)

Photography
After being devastated by the coronavirus, Mexico City threw a coming-out party on Sunday, featuring what might have been its biggest Day of the Dead parade ever.
The parade was canceled last year amid one of the world’s worst outbreaks of covid-19. But officials say 95 percent of the city’s adults are now fully vaccinated, and deaths across the country have dropped sharply.
“This is the moment to reopen the city,” Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said.
Maybe nothing seems more Mexican than the Día de los Muertos, a tradition that dates at least as far back as the Aztec empire. Yet the celebrations have changed drastically in the past 20 years. For that, you have a few people to thank.
One is James Bond.
The 2015 Bond movie “Spectre” featured an elaborate Day of the Dead parade in downtown Mexico City.
The scene wowed viewers — including Mexicans, who’d never seen such a thing.
They’d traditionally marked the holiday at home or at cemeteries, where they offered food and drink in honor of deceased loved ones.
“When we saw the movie, we decided, ‘We should do it,”’ recalled the country’s former tourism minister, Enrique de la Madrid.
The result: a massive spectacle that draws tourists from around the globe. Authorities predicted more than 3 million people would attend Sunday’s parade, a joyous procession of dancers, musicians, acrobats and floats winding through the city center.
By tradition, the Day of the Dead was centered around the Christian holidays of All Saints Day, Nov. 1, and All Souls Day, Nov. 2. But in practice, the celebration now lasts weeks — marked with sugary pan de muerto, face-painting, parties, and giant, painted skulls displayed around the Mexican capital.
The festivities have also swelled in the United States. Latinos have embraced the day as a proud symbol of their culture.
The cross-border connection helps explain why the holiday has become so big in Mexico, according to Matthew Sandoval.
As exhibits, cartoons and films about Day of the Dead proliferated in the United States in recent years, the festivities expanded in Mexico, says Sandoval, a professor at Arizona State University who studies the holiday.
“Mexico was responding to the way the Day of the Dead was appearing in mass media,” he said.
Despite occasional friction between Mexico and the United States, the two countries have grown ever closer economically and culturally. As movies like Disney-Pixar’s “Coco” took off, more American tourists began to seek out Day of the Dead festivities in Mexico. The holiday got such a boost in popular culture that it’s now celebrated in parts of Mexico that never used to observe the tradition.
The observance “has grown into something completely different,” said Esteban Illades, a Mexican political analyst. “It’s got to do with Hollywood, NAFTA and globalization.”
Some worry the holiday has become too commercialized. But that’s not new, Sandoval says. Hundreds of years ago, the Aztecs celebrated the day with huge spectacles and feasts and jammed markets to buy offerings for the spirits of dead relatives.
“Even in the Aztec times, it was a very commercial holiday,” he said.
Of course, this year the parade commemorated something new: the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Mexicans — and millions of people worldwide — in the pandemic.
But the Day of the Dead is not grim, and neither was the parade. This year, it paid respects to Mexico City’s Aztec roots, the city’s famous street vendors, and magic and tradition. The final segment of the procession focused on hope.
“The last one is about celebrating life, the fiesta, this happiness that we’re here,” said Paola Félix Díaz, the city’s tourism minister. “It’s about how, today, we have adapted to this new reality.”
