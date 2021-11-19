In the Polish forest, desperate migrants and a grave marked by a red light

Photography
The Kurdish family with five children had spent 20 days in the Polish woods. They were cold from sleeping on the damp ground. They had gone five days without eating.
Kasia Strek
Like thousands of others, they had left their home and flew to Minsk weeks earlier after hearing of a rare opportunity: an easy gateway into the European Union by crossing the Belarusian border with Poland.
Kasia Strek
Kasia Strek
Instead, they encountered a tragic limbo. Belarusian authorities told them to go to Poland. But Polish authorities blocked the border. That process repeated itself more than five times, leaving the family stuck in the forest.
Kasia Strek
The standoff between the European Union and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko started as a political gambit. Western leaders say Lukashenko is orchestrating the increased flow of Middle Eastern migrants and others as revenge for tough E.U. sanctions over Lukashenko’s political crackdowns.
Kasia Strek
Kasia Strek
Kasia Strek
Kasia Strek
Kasia Strek
But the fallout has been devastating for the people caught in the middle. They were first given hope with eased entry requirements into Belarus. Once in Minsk, they took taxis or buses to the border with Poland or Lithuania, both E.U. member states. Migrants have said that Belarusian border guards then help them get through the border.
Kasia Strek
Those that make it across into Poland and are caught are often deported even if they claim asylum, even though the practice runs contrary to international law. That means migrants can be trapped and pushed back and forth between the two countries for weeks, during which time they have little access to food and water.
Kasia Strek
Kasia Strek
Kasia Strek
Kasia Strek
Kasia Strek
Kasia Strek
Kasia Strek
Kasia Strek
Kasia Strek
Kasia Strek
A 19-year-old Syrian, Ahmad al-Hasan, was found dead in the Bug River in eastern Poland last month. A few activists and some members of the local Muslim community held a funeral for him. A red light was left on his grave, a symbol of the beacon aid groups use when they enter the Polish forests to rescue migrants.
Kasia Strek
As the late autumn temperatures dip below freezing, especially after sundown, hypothermia is a greater risk. Volunteers found two Syrian brothers lying together under leaves, tree branches and moss. They suspected that the brothers would not have survived more than a few hours longer.
Kasia Strek
Kasia Strek
More from the Post
At center of Europe’s migrant crisis, tales of how Belarus clears the way — and punishes ‘pawns’ sent back
Belarus’s Lukashenko tried to use migrants as a weapon. That’s now turned against him.
Russia assures E.U. it will continue delivering gas despite Belarus pipeline threats
The latest from The Washington Post
Credits
Editing by Chloe Coleman and Brian Murphy.