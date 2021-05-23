Photography

Photos: The scene as volcano eruption in Congo sends people to flee Goma

By Washington Post Staff | May 23, 2021

Mount Nyiragongo unleashed lava that destroyed homes on the outskirts of Goma, but witnesses said Sunday that the city of 2 million had been mostly spared after the volcano erupted at night and sent thousands fleeing in panic. More than 500 homes had been destroyed, according to Constant Ndima, military governor for the affected region.

Hugh Kinsella Cunningham/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

May 22

This image from video shows Mount Nyiragongo erupting in Goma, Congo.

Raphael Kaliwavyo Raks-Brun/AP

May 22

Lava flows from the volcanic eruption of Mount Nyiragongo.

Monusco/Reuters

May 22

Goma residents flee from the erupting volcano.

Hugh Kinsella Cunningham/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

May 22

Smoke and flames rise from the volcanic eruption.

Reuters

May 22

Lava flows during the eruption.

Enoch David/Reuters

May 22

The Nyiragongo volcano erupts.

Alex Miles/AFP/Getty Images

May 22

Peacekeepers from the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission stand guard as civilians watch the smoke and flames.

Olivia Acland/Reuters

May 22

Smoke and flames billow from the eruption.

Olivia Acland/Reuters

May 23

The red sky from the eruption is seen from the border in Gisenyi, Rwanda,

Simon Wohlfahrt/AFP/Getty Images

May 23

A person carries a suitcase on their head as people flee from Goma.

Simon Wohlfahrt/AFP/Getty Images

May 22

A person attempts to extinguish fire on a building after the eruption.

Enoch David/Reuters

May 22

Mount Nyiragongo erupts over Goma.

Hugh Kinsella Cunningham/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

May 22

People are silhouetted against a red night sky as the volcano erupts.

Justin Kabumba/AP

May 23

People stand and take selfies in front of flaming lava.

Justin Kabumba/AP

May 23

People from Goma sleep, with their belongings, on a street near the border in Gisenyi, Rwanda.

Simon Wohlfahrt/AFP/Getty Images

May 23

A man uses his mobile phone to take pictures of smoldering destroyed homes near Goma.

Reuters

May 23

People are seen walking near smoldering ashes from the volcano.

Moses Sawasawa/AFP/Getty Images

May 23

An aerial of the area affected by the volcanic lava near Goma.

Anthony Caer/Reuters

May 23

Lava and debris engulf buildings in Bushara village near Goma.

Justin Katumwa/AFP/Getty Images

May 23

Debris is spread across Bushara village after the eruption.

Justin Katumwa/AFP/Getty Images

May 23

Debris encroaches on Bushara village.

Justin Katumwa/AFP/Getty Images

May 23

People gather on a stream of cold lava rock following the eruption of Mount Nyiragongo.

Clarice Butsapu/AP

May 23

Corrugated iron roofs lie amid smoldering lava rocks.

Guerchom Ndebo/AFP/Getty Images

May 23

People gather on a stream of cold lava rock.

Justin Kabumba/AP

May 23

Children play with lava from Mount Nyiragongo following its eruption.

Moses Sawasawa/AFP/Getty Images

May 23

People, who fled to Rwanda during the eruption, return home to Goma.

Justin Kabumba/AP

May 23

A structure is surrounded by lava from the nighttime eruption of Mount Nyiragongo.

Moses Sawasawa/AFP/Getty Images

