Photography

The scene as people gather in Elizabeth City, N.C. to protest the fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. and to mourn his death.

By Washington Post Staff | May 2, 2021

May 2

People protest the fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. at Waterfront Park in Elizabeth City, N.C.

People gather in Elizabeth City, N.C. to protest the the death of Andrew Brown Jr., a Black man killed by Pasquotank County Sheriff Deputies in North Carolina. Brown’s family released an independent autopsy showing he was shot five times, including in the back of the head. The state’s autopsy has not been released yet. Andrew Brown Jr.'s viewing was held Sunday in Hertford, N.C. and his funeral will be held on Monday.

May 2

Terrell Green, left, and Sheron Lewis attend a public viewing for Andrew Brown Jr. at Horton’s Funeral Home and Cremations in Hertford, N.C..

May2

The casket of Andrew Brown Jr. arrives at the Museum of the Albemarle in Elizabeth City for a public gathering.

May 1

Demonstrators pray while protesting the fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr.

May 1

Demonstrators pray while protesting the fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr.

May 1

Demonstrators march to protest fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr.

May 1

Demonstrators march to protest fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr.

May 1

A resident watches as demonstrators march.

May 1

Demonstrators gather at the location where Pasquotank County Sheriff Deputies fatally shot Andrew Brown Jr.

May 1

Tynesha Johnson places a rose in a candle at the location where Pasquotank County Sheriff Deputies fatally shot Andrew Brown Jr.

May 1

Demonstrators protest outside the Pasquotank County Public Safety building.

Deomonstrators march in the street.

