The scene as people gather in Elizabeth City, N.C. to protest the fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. and to mourn his death.

Photography
Joshua Lott/The Washington Post
People gather in Elizabeth City, N.C. to protest the the death of Andrew Brown Jr., a Black man killed by Pasquotank County Sheriff Deputies in North Carolina. Brown’s family released an independent autopsy showing he was shot five times, including in the back of the head. The state’s autopsy has not been released yet. Andrew Brown Jr.'s viewing was held Sunday in Hertford, N.C. and his funeral will be held on Monday.
