Photography

In Myanmar, ‘day of terror’ with scores dead among anti-coup protesters

By Shibani Mahtani | Mar 27, 2021

The Myanmar military issued a chilling warning ahead of Saturday’s Armed Forces Day: any protesters risked being shot “in the head and back.” Demonstrators, meanwhile, were determined to mark the day with a huge display of resistance to the military’s power grab in a coup Feb. 1.

By the end of Saturday, security forces had killed more than 90 people, according to local media and human rights groups, including a 5-year-old boy. It would mark the bloodiest day since the military took power, deposing the civilian government led by Aung San Suu Kyi, detaining those in her government and more than a thousand others.

Protesters holding signs during a sit-in demonstration against the military coup in Dawei.

An injured anti-coup protester is brought for medical treatment to a hospital in Latha township.

The bloodshed on Saturday takes the death toll since the coup to well over 400 people across dozens of cities and towns in Myanmar.

The U.S. ambassador to Myanmar, Thomas Vajda, denounced the latest bloodshed as “horrifying.” In a tweet he wrote: “On Myanmar’s Armed Forces Day, security forces are murdering unarmed civilians, including children, the very people they swore to protect.” The European Union’s delegation to Myanmar said the day “will stay engraved as a day of terror and dishonor” for Myanmar’s military.

Anti-coup protesters stand behind a barricade in Dala township,

An anti-coup protester stands near a fire during a demonstration in Dala township,

Protesters occupy a street in Tarmwe township.

Protesters make Molotov cocktails in Yangon.

A demonstrator flashes the three-finger salute during a protest in Mandalay.

Protesters stand along a roadblock in Yangon.

Buddhist monks sit during a protest in Mandalay.

Anti-coup protesters prepare makeshift bow and arrows to confront police in Thaketa township.

Protesters gather tires to add to the fires set during a rally in Tarmwe township.

Military personnel participates in a parade on Armed Forces Day in Naypyitaw, Myanmar.

At the armed forces parade — an annual event to commemorate the start of Myanmar’s resistance to Japanese occupation in World War II — Myanmar’s military commander, and now head of state, Min Aung Hlaing said the military “seeks to join hands with the entire nation to safeguard democracy.”

But across the country, security forces were opening fire on protesters. At least 29 people were killed in Mandalay, and at least 24 in Yangon, according to news site Myanmar Now. The death tolls could not be independently verified, but various groups monitoring the violence reported similar figures.

Myanmar's junta chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing presides over an army parade in Naypyitaw, Myanmar.

Military members on parade in Naypyitaw, Myanmar.

Military personnel on parade in Naypyitaw, Myanmar.

Ming Yu Hah, Amnesty International’s Deputy Regional Director for Campaigns, said it was the “latest example of the military authorities’ determination to kill their way out of nationwide resistance to the coup.”

Few countries sent representatives to the Armed Forces Day parade — but both China and Russia were present. Russia’s deputy defense minister met senior junta leaders a day before the parade and has refrained from criticism of the coup.

Military personnel in tanks during a parade in Naypyitaw.

Members of the armed forces during Armed Forces Day in Naypyitaw.

A parade of military personnel during the national Armed Forces Day in Naypyitaw.

Soldiers parade on Armed Forces Day in Naypyitaw.

A parade on Armed Forces Day in Naypyitaw.

Soldiers participate in a parade in Naypyitaw.

Police march in a parade in Naypyitaw.

Military vehicles during Armed Forces Day in Naypyitaw.

