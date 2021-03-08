Myanmar protesters place women’s clothes across streets to thwart crackdown

World
The military has subjected Myanmar’s people to intensifying brutality since it seized power in a coup on Feb. 1, deposing the civilian government led by Aung San Suu Kyi.
Maung Lonlan/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
More than 1,700 people have been detained, including Suu Kyi, her democratically elected ministers and others who were grabbed from their homes in nighttime raids for protesting the military. More than 50 have died at the hands of security forces, some shot in the head or chest. But the anti-coup resistance persists, and Myanmar protesters are finding creative ways to thwart the military.
Maung Lonlan/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Women, who are front and center in these protests, have strung up their htameins, the traditional sarong worn in Myanmar, and their underwear and bras on clotheslines around protest zones. Soldiers and police are hesitant to walk under them because of superstitious beliefs that these women’s garments can sap them of their masculinity and bring bad luck. Others are using the items as flags at protests.
Maung Lonlan/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Lynn Bo Bo/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
AFP/Getty Images
AFP/Getty Images
AFP/Getty Images
Lynn Bo Bo/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Activist Thinzar Shunlei Yi described the garment as her “cape,” able to protect her better than the armed forces. Others are plastering images of Myanmar’s commander in chief, Min Aung Hlaing, on the ground so that security forces reluctant to step on his portrait will avoid entering those areas.
Some officers have trampled on these portraits anyway to arrest peaceful protesters, while others have burned htameins hanging around neighborhoods.
Lynn Bo Bo/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Although some have defected, security forces are persisting in their crackdown, using live rounds, stun grenades, tear gas and other force against demonstrators.
Myanmar people are appealing to the United Nations and the international community for more action, urging the U.N. to designate the Myanmar military as a terrorist organization.
Lynn Bo Bo/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
AP
Lynn Bo Bo/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
AP
AFP/Getty Images
Maung Lonlan/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
AFP/Getty Images
AFP/Getty Images