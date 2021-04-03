Photography

Photos: The scene in Cairo during a gala parade for Egyptian mummies transported to a new museum

By Washington Post Staff | Apr 3, 2021

Cairo, Egypt held a parade on Saturday celebrating the transport of 22 of its prized royal mummies to their new resting place in a massive new museum further south in the capital. The ceremony, designed to showcase the country’s rich heritage, snaked along the Nile corniche from the Egyptian Museum overlooking Tahrir Square to the newly opened National Museum of Egyptian Civilization in the Fustat neighborhood, where Egypt’s first Islamic capital was located.

Khaled Desouki/AFP/Getty Images

April 3, 2021

A convoy transports ancient royal mummies during the Pharaoh's Golden parade from the Egyptian Museum in Tahrir Square to their new resting place at the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization in Fustat.

Mohamed Hossam/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

April 3, 2021

Vehicles transport the mummies through Cairo.

Samah Zidan/AP

April 3, 2021

Performers, dressed in ancient Egyptian costume, march during the parade.

Mahmoud Khaled/AFP/Getty Images

April 3, 2021

A light display in Tahrir Square during the parade.

Reuters TV/Reuters

April 3, 2021

Artists perform in the parade of the mummies.

Reuters TV/Reuters

April 3, 2021

Artists walk in the Pharaoh's Golden parade.

Mohamed Hossam/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

April 3, 2021

Journalists record as the carriages carrying the mummies go by.

Yasmin Eliwa/AFP/Getty Images

April 3, 2021

The mummy of King Ramesses VI is transported in the convoy.

Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters

April 3, 2021

One of the mummies transported during the parade.

Reuters TV/Reuters

April 3, 2021

Performers are dressed in ancient Egyptian costumes.

Khaled Desouki/AFP/Getty Images

April 3, 2021

Light are displayed in Tahrir Square as the mummies are transported.

Mohamed Abd El Ghany/Reuters

April 3, 2021

The convoy of vehicles roll down a street.

Mohamed Hossam/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

April 3, 2021

A performer rides in two-horse chariot.

Mahmoud Khaled/AFP/Getty Images

April 3, 2021

The carriage carrying the mummy of Queen Tiye advances during the parade.

Khaled Desouki/AFP/Getty Images

April 3, 2021

A band marches in the parade.

Mahmoud Khaled/AFP/Getty Images

April 3, 2021

The mummies are being transfered to the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization.

Getty Images/Getty Images

April 3, 2021

The vehicles transport the mummies from the Egyptian Museum in Tahrir Square.

Reuters TV/Reuters

