Photos: The scene after destructive tornadoes cut across Alabama

Photography
An outbreak of severe weather, including several destructive tornadoes, swept across the South Thursday, killing at least five people in Alabama. The swarm of storms came after roughly 50 tornadoes tore through the region last week. An extremely volatile atmospheric setup prompted the National Weather Service to declare a rare level 5 out of 5 “high risk” for severe thunderstorms, focused in Alabama but touching several surrounding states.
Butch Dill/AP
Butch Dill/AP
Reuters
Reuters
Butch Dill/AP
Butch Dill/AP
Butch Dill/AP
Butch Dill/AP
Butch Dill/AP
Vasha Hunt/AP
Butch Dill/AP
Butch Dill/AP
Butch Dill/AP