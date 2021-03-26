Photography

Photos: The scene after destructive tornadoes cut across Alabama

By Washington Post Staff | Mar 26, 2021

An outbreak of severe weather, including several destructive tornadoes, swept across the South Thursday, killing at least five people in Alabama. The swarm of storms came after roughly 50 tornadoes tore through the region last week. An extremely volatile atmospheric setup prompted the National Weather Service to declare a rare level 5 out of 5 “high risk” for severe thunderstorms, focused in Alabama but touching several surrounding states.

Butch Dill/AP

March 25 | Birmingham

Residents survey damage to homes after a tornado touched down in the Eagle Point community damaging multiple homes.

Butch Dill/AP

Butch Dill/AP

March 25 | Pelham

Damage after tornadoes tore through Pelham.

Reuters

Reuters

March 25 | Pelham

Uprooted trees along a road.

Reuters

Reuters

March 25 | Birmingham

A firefighter surveys damage.

Butch Dill/AP

Butch Dill/AP

March 25 | Birmingham

A firefighter works with residents to remove fallen trees blocking roads.

Butch Dill/AP

Butch Dill/AP

March 25 | Ohatchee

Piles of debris remain after a tornado touched down.

Butch Dill/AP

Butch Dill/AP

March 25 | Birmingham

A damage home after a tornado passed through.

Butch Dill/AP

Butch Dill/AP

March 25 | Birmingham

A person sift through debris.

Butch Dill/AP

Butch Dill/AP

March 25 | Pelham

Workers board up damage to BedZZZExpress.

Vasha Hunt/AP

Vasha Hunt/AP

March 25 | Birmingham,

A damage home after a tornado passed through.

Butch Dill/AP

Butch Dill/AP

March 25 | Birmingham

Residents cut away debris.

Butch Dill/AP

Butch Dill/AP

March 25 | Birmingham

A firefighter surveys damage to a house.

Butch Dill/AP

Butch Dill/AP