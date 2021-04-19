Photography

Photos: The scene after a gunman kills 3 in Austin

By Washington Post Staff | Apr 19, 2021

A manhunt is underway for a former law enforcement officer who allegedly opened fire at an apartment complex in Austin on Sunday, killing three people before fleeing.Police identified the suspect as Stephen Nicholas Broderick, 41, a former detective at the Travis County Sheriff’s Office who is considered armed and dangerous. A team of federal, state and local authorities is looking for him, interim Austin police chief Joseph Chacon said.

April 18 | Austin, Texas

Austin police, SWAT and medical personnel respond to an active shooter situation located Great Hills Trail.

April 18 | Austin, Texas

Austin police, SWAT and medical personnel at the scene.

April 18 | Austin, Texas

Law enforcement personnel investigate at the scene of a deadly shooting.

April 18 | Austin, Texas

Law enforcement personnel investigate at the scene.

April 18 | Austin, Texas

Law enforcement personnel investigate.

April 18 | Austin, Texas

Law enforcement personnel search for the shooting suspect near the Arboretum Oaks apartment complex where three people were found dead.

April 18 | Austin, Texas

Austin police officers investigate at the scene.

April 18 | Austin, Texas

Law enforcement personnel turn on Great Hills Trail near the scene of the shooting at the Arboretum Oaks apartment complex.

April 18 | Austin, Texas

Law enforcement personnel exit a helicopter after it dropped them off next to the Arboretum Oaks apartment complex.

April 18 | Austin, Texas

An Austin police officer holds his hat to keep it from flying away in the backwash of a helicopter that took off near the Arboretum Oaks apartment complex.

April 18 | Austin, Texas

Austin Police Interim Chief Joseph Chacon updates the media near the Arboretum Oaks apartment complex.

