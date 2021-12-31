Photos: Betty White, one of the most endearing and enduring faces on television, dies at 99

Photography
Betty White, an Emmy Award-winning comic actress who was best known for playing a man-hungry TV hostess on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” in the 1970s and a ditsy widow on “The Golden Girls” in the 1980s before her late-in-life resurgence as a tough, funny and ribald old lady, died at her home overnight in Los Angeles. She was 99.
The death was confirmed by her friend and agent, Jeff Witjas. Police were called Friday to investigate a death at her Brentwood residence. No specific cause was cited. She died less than three weeks before what would have been her 100th birthday.
In a career spanning seven decades, Ms. White became one of the most endearing and enduring faces on television. She said that her late husband, veteran game show host Allen Ludden, used to joke, “Meet my wife, one of the pioneers in silent television.”
Credits
Photo editing and production by Troy Witcher