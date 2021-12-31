Photography

Photos: Betty White, one of the most endearing and enduring faces on television, dies at 99

By Washington Post Staff | Dec 31, 2021

Betty White, an Emmy Award-winning comic actress who was best known for playing a man-hungry TV hostess on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” in the 1970s and a ditsy widow on “The Golden Girls” in the 1980s before her late-in-life resurgence as a tough, funny and ribald old lady, died at her home overnight in Los Angeles. She was 99.

GUS RUELAS/REUTERS

The death was confirmed by her friend and agent, Jeff Witjas. Police were called Friday to investigate a death at her Brentwood residence. No specific cause was cited. She died less than three weeks before what would have been her 100th birthday.

In a career spanning seven decades, Ms. White became one of the most endearing and enduring faces on television. She said that her late husband, veteran game show host Allen Ludden, used to joke, “Meet my wife, one of the pioneers in silent television.”

Actress Betty White in 1965.

Anonymous/ASSOCIATED PRESS

April 29, 1965 | Westchester, N.Y.

Allen Ludden and his wife Betty White plays a game of cards in their home.

Bob Wands/AP

May 14, 1965 | Westchester, N.Y.

Allen Ludden and his wife Betty White admire magnolia blossoms on the lawn of their country home.

Bob Wands/AP

May 18, 1976 | Los Angeles

Members of the "Mary Tyler Moore Show" pose with their Emmys backstage at the 28th annual Emmy Awards. From left are, Ed Asner, who plays the news director on the show but won his Emmy for his role in "Rich Man Poor Man"; Betty White, supporting actress; Ms. Moore for best actress in a comedy show and Ted Knight for supporting actor.

Reed Saxon/AP

May 1, 1982 | Hollywood

Betty White, Anson Williams and Buckeye, a St. Bernard, during an awards ceremony which Williams was honored by the Los Angeles Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals as a friend and lover of animals. Ms. White presented a humanitarian plaque to Williams at the event.

Marc Karody/ASSOCIATED PRESS

Dec. 25, 1985 | Hollywood

Stars of the television series "The Golden Girls," from left, Estelle Getty, Rue McClanahan, Bea Arthur and Betty White during a break in taping.

Nick Ut/AP

Sept. 21, 1986 | Pasadena, Calif.

Michael J. Fox and Betty White, winners of Emmys for best actor and actress in a comedy series, stand backstage at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium.

Douglas C. Pizac/ASSOCIATED PRESS

March 31, 1988 | Hollywood

Betty White places her hand on the star that was presented posthumously to her husband, Allen Ludden, during ceremonies inducting him into the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Nick Ut/ASSOCIATED PRESS

Sept. 29, 1990 | Burbank, Calif.

Actress Carol Burnett, left, gets Betty White's attention during the taping of an upcoming episode of "Carol & Company" at the Disney Studios.

Bob Galbraith/ASSOCIATED PRESS

Feb. 20, 2006 | Los Angeles

Actress Betty White laughs as an African eagle roosts overhead at the Los Angeles Zoo, where White was honored as Ambassador to the Animals by the city for her decades of dedication to the humane treatment of animals.

NICK UT/ASSOCIATED PRESS

June 8, 2008 | Santa Monica, Calif.

From left, actresses Betty White, Rue McClanahan and Beatrice Arthur accept the Pop Culture award on stage at the TV Land Awards.

Kevork Djansezian/AP

May 26, 2010 | Los Angeles

Betty White poses for a photograph.

GUS RUELAS/REUTERS

Nov. 9, 2010 | Washington, D.C.

Comedian Tina Fey hugs actress Betty White after receiving the annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor hosted by the Kennedy Center.

LARRY DOWNING/REUTERS

May 16, 2012 | New York

Actress Betty White arrives on a white pony as she is honored at a Friars Club Roast sponsored by Godiva at the Sheraton Hotel.

Marion Curtis/AP

Dec. 6, 2012 | Universal City, Calif.

Betty White poses with "Max," the Grinch's canine sidekick, at the preview opening of the "Grinchmas" holiday celebration, at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

April 26, 2015 | Burbank, Calif.

Betty White accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 42nd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards.

Danny Moloshok/REUTERS

