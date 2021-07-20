Photography

The scene as Jeff Bezos rides Blue Origin rocket to the edge of space and returns to Earth

By Washington Post Staff | Jul 20, 2021

VAN HORN, Tex. — Jeff Bezos rocketed past the edge of space Tuesday, launching from the improbable spaceport he has built in the West Texas desert here and fulfilling the lifelong dream of a die-hard Trekkie who was transfixed by the Apollo 11 moon landing and has pledged to use his fortune to open space for the masses.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

July 20 | Van Horn, Tex.

News Channel 9 Reporter Celina Quintana Ortiz prepares to go live in front of a Blue Origin Mural depicting Jeff and Mark Bezos.

PAUL RATJE/REUTERS

July 20 | Van Horn, Tex.

Wally Funk, left, Oliver Daemen, center, Jeff Bezos, right, and Mark Bezos are seen before they leave for the first crewed flight of Blue Origin's reusable New Shepard craft.

JOSE ROMERO/BLUE ORIGIN/AFP via Getty Images

July 20 | Van Horn, Tex.

From left: Mark Bezos, Jeff Bezos, Wally Funk and Oliver Daemen travel to the launch pad.

JOSE ROMERO/BLUE ORIGIN/AFP via Getty Images

July 20 | Van Horn, Tex.

Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket sits on a spaceport launch pad.

AP

July 20 | Van Horn, Tex.

From left: Wally Funk, Jeff Bezos, Mark Bezos, and Oliver Daemen as they ascend the crew tower for the first crewed flight of Blue Origin's reusable New Shepard craft.

JOSE ROMERO/BLUE ORIGIN/AFP via Getty Images

July 20 | Van Horn, Tex.

Jeff Bezos and his brother Mark board ahead of their scheduled flight.

BLUE ORIGIN/via REUTERS

July 20 | Van Horn, Tex.

Billionaire Jeff Bezos, founder of ecommerce company Amazon.com Inc, rings a bell before boarding.

BLUE ORIGIN/via REUTERS

July 20 | Van Horn, Tex.

Wally Funk, right, and Oliver Daemen as they enter the cabin from the crew tower.

JOSE ROMERO/BLUE ORIGIN/AFP via Getty Images

July 20 | Van Horn, Tex.

People watch on a television screen as the New Shepard Blue Origin rocket sits on the launch pad before Jeff Bezos along with his brother Mark Bezos, 18-year-old Oliver Daemen, and 82-year-old Wally Funk prepare to launch.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

July 20 | Van Horn, Tex.

From left: Mark Bezos, Jeff Bezos, Wally Funk and Oliver Daemen (in window) before they travel.

HANDOUT/BLUE ORIGIN/AFP via Getty Images

July 20 | Van Horn, Tex.

The New Shepard Blue Origin rocket lifts-off from the launch pad.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

July 20 | Van Horn, Tex.

The New Shepard Blue Origin rocket lifts-off from the launch pad carrying Jeff Bezos along with his brother Mark Bezos, 18-year-old Oliver Daemen, and 82-year-old Wally Funk.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

July 20 | Van Horn, Tex.

The New Shepard Blue Origin rocket lifts-off.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

July 20 | Van Horn, Tex.

Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket is seen in the sky.

Tony Gutierrez/AP

July 20 | Van Horn, Tex.

The capsule carrying billionaire businessman Jeff Bezos and three crew members returns by parachute.

JOE SKIPPER/REUTERS

July 20 | Van Horn, Tex.

Jeff Bezos, right, is seen after Blue Origin's reusable New Shepard craft capsule returned from space, safely landing.

HANDOUT/BLUE ORIGIN/AFP via Getty Images

July 20 | Van Horn, Tex.

Jeff Bezos embraces Wally Funk after Blue Origin's reusable New Shepard craft capsule returned from space.

Handout/AFP/Getty Images

Photo editing and production by Troy Witcher