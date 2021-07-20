Photography

The scene as Jeff Bezos rides Blue Origin rocket to the edge of space and returns to Earth

By Washington Post Staff | Jul 20, 2021

VAN HORN, Tex. — Jeff Bezos rocketed past the edge of space Tuesday, launching from the improbable spaceport he has built in the West Texas desert here and fulfilling the lifelong dream of a die-hard Trekkie who was transfixed by the Apollo 11 moon landing and has pledged to use his fortune to open space for the masses.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

July 20 | Van Horn, Tex.

News Channel 9 Reporter Celina Quintana Ortiz prepares to go live in front of a Blue Origin Mural depicting Mark and Jeff Bezos.

PAUL RATJE/REUTERS

PAUL RATJE/REUTERS

July 20 | Van Horn, Tex.

Wally Funk, left, Oliver Daemen, center, Jeff Bezos, right, and Mark Bezos are seen before they leave for the first crewed flight of Blue Origin's reusable New Shepard craft.

Jose Romero/Blue Origin/AFP/Getty Images

Jose Romero/Blue Origin/AFP/Getty Images

July 20 | Van Horn, Tex.

From left: Mark Bezos, Jeff Bezos, Funk and Daemen travel to the launch pad.

Jose Romero/Blue Origin/AFP/Getty Images

Jose Romero/Blue Origin/AFP/Getty Images

July 20 | Van Horn, Tex.

Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket sits on a spaceport launch pad.

Blue Origin/AP

Blue Origin/AP

July 20 | Van Horn, Tex.

From left: Wally Funk, Jeff Bezos, Mark Bezos, and Oliver Daemen ascend the crew tower.

Jose Romero/Blue Origin/AFP/Getty Images

Jose Romero/Blue Origin/AFP/Getty Images

July 20 | Van Horn, Tex.

Jeff and Mark Bezos board.

BLUE ORIGIN/via REUTERS

BLUE ORIGIN/via REUTERS

July 20 | Van Horn, Tex.

Jeff Bezos rings a bell before boarding.

Blue Origin/Reuters

Blue Origin/Reuters

July 20 | Van Horn, Tex.

Funk and Daemen enter the cabin from the crew tower.

Jose Romero/Blue Origin/AFP/Getty Images

Jose Romero/Blue Origin/AFP/Getty Images

July 20 | Van Horn, Tex.

People watch the preparations for the flight on a television screen.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

July 20 | Van Horn, Tex.

The crew prepares for the flight.

Blue Origin/AFP/Getty Images

Blue Origin/AFP/Getty Images

July 20 | Van Horn, Tex.

The New Shepard Blue Origin rocket lifts off.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

July 20 | Van Horn, Tex.

The rocket fires its engines.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

July 20 | Van Horn, Tex.

Smoke rises behind the rocket.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

July 20 | Van Horn, Tex.

Spectators watch as Bezos is launched with three crew members aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket.

Thom Baur/Reuters

Thom Baur/Reuters

July 20 | Van Horn, Tex.

The rocket is seen against the blue sky.

Tony Gutierrez/AP

Tony Gutierrez/AP

July 20 | Van Horn, Tex.

Recent Dutch high school graduate Oliver Daemen and pioneering female aviator Wally Funk float weightlessly in their capsule with billionaire businessman Jeff Bezos and his brother Mark after ascending in sub-orbital flight aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket over Van Horn.

Blue Origin/Via Reuters

Blue Origin/Via Reuters

July 20 | Van Horn, Tex.

The capsule carrying the crew members returns by parachute.

JOE SKIPPER/REUTERS

JOE SKIPPER/REUTERS

July 20 | Van Horn, Tex.

The Blue Origin New Shepard with Jeff Bezos, Mark Bezos, Wally Funk and Oliver Daemen touches down on return to earth.

Blue Origin/Handout/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Blue Origin/Handout/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

July 20 | Van Horn, Tex.

Jeff Bezos reacts inside the capsule after landing.

Blue Origin/Handout/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Blue Origin/Handout/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

July 20 | Van Horn, Tex.

Jeff Bezos, right, exits after the capsule safely returned from space.

Blue Origin/AFP/Getty Images

Blue Origin/AFP/Getty Images

July 20 | Van Horn, Tex.

Jeff Bezos, Funk and Daemen celebrate after landing.

Blue Origin/AFP/Getty Images

Blue Origin/AFP/Getty Images

July 20 | Van Horn, Tex.

Jeff Bezos embraces Funk.

AFP/Getty Images

AFP/Getty Images

Photo editing and production by Troy Witcher