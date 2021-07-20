The scene as Jeff Bezos rides Blue Origin rocket to the edge of space and returns to Earth

Photography
VAN HORN, Tex. — Jeff Bezos rocketed past the edge of space Tuesday, launching from the improbable spaceport he has built in the West Texas desert here and fulfilling the lifelong dream of a die-hard Trekkie who was transfixed by the Apollo 11 moon landing and has pledged to use his fortune to open space for the masses.
Credits
Photo editing and production by Troy Witcher