Photos: Meet the Istanbul street dog who’s become a sensation

Boji is a regular Istanbul commuter, using the city’s public transport systems to get around, sometimes traveling up to 30 kilometers a day using subway trains, ferries, buses and Istanbul’s historic trams. After noticing the dog’s movements, Istanbul municipal officials began tracking his commutes via a microchip and a phone app. Most days he will pass through at least 29 metro stations and take at least two ferry rides. He has learned how and where to get on and off trains and ferries.