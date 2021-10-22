Photography

Photos: Meet the Istanbul street dog who’s become a sensation

By Washington Post Staff | Oct 22, 2021

An Istanbul street dog has become an Internet sensation for his use of the city’s public transportation system.

Boji is a regular Istanbul commuter, using the city’s public transport systems to get around, sometimes traveling up to 30 kilometers a day using subway trains, ferries, buses and Istanbul’s historic trams. After noticing the dog’s movements, Istanbul municipal officials began tracking his commutes via a microchip and a phone app. Most days he will pass through at least 29 metro stations and take at least two ferry rides. He has learned how and where to get on and off trains and ferries.

Oct. 21 | Istanbul

Boji rides Kadikoy's historic tram.

Oct. 21 | Istanbul

A young boy sits in front of Boji as he rides the historic Kadikoy tram.

Oct. 21 | Istanbul

Boji draws commuters' attention on Kadikoy's tram.

Oct. 21 | Istanbul

Boji takes a drink from bowls provided for stray animals at the Kadikoy subway station before catching a train.

Oct. 21 | Istanbul

Boji passes through the subway station turnstiles on his way to catch a train.

Oct. 21 | Istanbul

Boji waits on the platform to board a subway train.

Oct. 21 | Istanbul

Boji seems to draw little attention on a subway ride.

Oct. 21 | Istanbul

Boji boards a ferry to the Istanbul neighborhood of Besiktas.

Oct. 21 | Istanbul

People watch as Boji rides a ferry.

Oct. 5 | Istanbul

Boji sleeps on a ferry.

Oct. 21 | Istanbul

People pose for photos with Boji as he rides a ferry to the Besiktas neighborhood.

Oct. 8 | Istanbul

Ali Yesilirmak works with Boji during social behavior training that the Istanbul municipality provided after he became an Internet sensation.

Oct. 21 | Istanbul

Boji basks in the sun on a ferry ride to Besiktas.

Credits

Photo editing by Troy Witcher and Dee Swann