'We can’t catch a break:’ California’s brutal wildfires are exhausting firefighters

Photography
POLLOCK PINES, Calif. — The smoke plume was visible 100 miles away, out the plane window. On final approach into Sacramento, passengers craned their necks to see the behemoth Caldor Fire in El Dorado National Forest.
Stuart W. Palley/FTWP
California is suffering another brutal fire season, with at least 11 active blazes across the state. But even in this tough year, the Caldor Fire stands out. It grew from a few thousand acres to over 50,000 in a 36-hour period, destroying homes and threatening towns.
Stuart W. Palley/FTWP
Stuart W. Palley/FTWP
Stuart W. Palley/FTWP
At the El Dorado Hotshots base, just west of the Caldor Fire’s perimeter in Sly Park, former crew superintendent Aaron Humphrey called the Caldor Fire “the big one … the worst-case scenario” as he worked with his crews to protect power lines from falling on Wednesday.
Stuart W. Palley/FTWP
The exploding blazes — which have already burned an area larger than Rhode Island — are stretching fire crews thin. Usually firefighters can increase containment at night or when weather patterns shift, but the current crop of fires do not seem to let up. “We can’t catch a break,” Humphrey said.
Stuart W. Palley/FTWP
Stuart W. Palley/FTWP
Stuart W. Palley/FTWP
Stuart W. Palley/FTWP
For example, the El Dorado hotshot crew was called back from a 14-day deployment in northern California to tackle the Caldor Fire, burning right in their backyard.
Stuart W. Palley/FTWP
“They’re beaten up, limping,” Humphrey said, noting that human bodies need rest after 14 consecutive 16-hour shifts. Hotshots carry loads up to 75 pounds in Nomex and fire boots, while hiking in steep terrain at altitude in smoke. The work can literally be back breaking.
Stuart W. Palley/FTWP
The crew was ordered to take two days of rest before coming back to work.
Stuart W. Palley/FTWP
Stuart W. Palley/FTWP
Stuart W. Palley/FTWP
Stuart W. Palley/FTWP
But it is hard for the firefighters to take a break when these burns are so relentless — and so dangerous. Earlier this week, the town of Grizzly Flats was largely destroyed by the Caldor Fire, as first responders worked to evacuate nearby Pollock Pines and the residential community of Sly Park further north.
Stuart W. Palley/FTWP
Further south, at the blaze near the hamlet of Omo Ranch, rural homes and an elementary school were also threatened. Volunteer firefighters milled about at the local station anxiously scanning the skies for signs of advancing smoke. A DC-10 airliner converted for aerial firefighting flew overhead, dropping 10,000 gallons of flame retardant to protect the area.
Stuart W. Palley/FTWP
Stuart W. Palley/FTWP
Stuart W. Palley/FTWP
Stuart W. Palley/FTWP
Fires have gotten bigger and deadlier for several reasons. California’s extreme drought has left much of the state critically dry, meaning forests are more likely to ignite when a fire is spreading.
Stuart W. Palley/FTWP
Dense forests, overgrown from decades of fire suppression, add to the fuel load. A record hot summer and climate change have led to more hot days per year, and the trio combine to create this era of megafires.
Stuart W. Palley/FTWP
Stuart W. Palley/FTWP
Stuart W. Palley/FTWP
Stuart W. Palley/FTWP
At the Indian Diggings elementary school in Omo Ranch, a “strike team” of five brush engines and a supervisor truck rolled in to evaluate the neighborhood. I heard a yelp from across the parking lot; it was an engine crew I had photographed at the Dixie Fire three weeks ago.
Stuart W. Palley/FTWP
They had been relieved after a two-week shift, gone home, then had just arrived on their first day of another two-week assignment. We caught up briefly in the parking lot before their radios crackled that it was time to go. There were homes that needed scouting and structure defense plans to be arranged.
Stuart W. Palley/FTWP
Stuart W. Palley/FTWP
Stuart W. Palley/FTWP
Stuart W. Palley/FTWP
Santa Cruz Fire Department Captain Brian Thomas turned to me and said before hopping into their towering off-road rigs, “this is the new normal.”
Stuart W. Palley/FTWP
Stuart W. Palley/FTWP
Stuart W. Palley is a photographer based in Southern California who has over a decade of experience covering wildfires.
Stuart W. Palley/FTWP
More from the Post
Photos: Inside the fight to contain the Dixie Fire
Inside Greenville, Calif., the town ‘lost’ to the Dixie Fire
The latest from The Washington Post
Credits
Editing and Production by Karly Domb Sadof and Amanda Erickson