Photos show damage from the California oil spill

By Lateshia Beachum | Oct 5, 2021

An Amplify Energy platform has spilled 144,000 gallons of oil across 13 square miles of Southern California, causing beach closures and increasing concern for the area’s wildlife.

Mario Tama/Getty Images

Cleanup workers prepare to depart the closed Huntington State Beach as a storm approaches Oct. 4, 2021, in Huntington Beach.

A fish swims under oil slicks in the Talbert Channel in Huntington Beach on Oct. 3.

California’s largest oil spill happened in 1969, when about 3.5 million to 4.2 million gallons of crude oil flowed into the Santa Barbara Channel. The aftermath of the incident was significant in establishing Earth Day.

Workers collect oil-soaked straw from a beach in Santa Barbara in February 1969.

Workers use pitchforks, rakes and shovels to clean up oil-soaked straw in Santa Barbara in February 1969.

Major oil spills can disturb ecosystems and harm wildlife.

An osprey catches a dead fish off Huntington Beach on Oct. 4.

Oil-coated wings could render a bird incapable of flight and could reduce the ability of feathers to repel water.

Oil floats on water in Huntington Beach's Talbert Marsh on Oct. 4.

Other animals can ingest the spillage or poison themselves with it while grooming.

A feather floats amid contaminated waters off Huntington Beach on Oct. 4.

Oil spills can also hurt humans, tainting food and air.

Floating barriers known as booms try to halt further incursion into Talbert Marsh in Huntington Beach on Oct. 4.

Seafood can become unsafe to eat because of toxins ingested by sea creatures, and air can contain contaminants of unstable oil products and vapors. Direct contact with a spill can cause skin irritation.

Oil washes up on Huntington Beach on Oct. 4, 2021.

Oil floats in Talbert Marsh on Oct. 4.

Millions, if not billions, of dollars are spent on cleanup and containment after major spills.

A worker in the Talbert Marsh wetlands on Oct. 4, 2021.

Workers clean oil in an inlet leading to the Talbert Marsh on Oct. 5.

For areas that depend on tourism, a major oil disaster could shut down businesses for long stretches.

Cleanup workers leave the closed Huntington State Beach on Oct. 4, 2021, in Huntington Beach.

The latest oil spill has renewed conversations about the safety of pipelines and who is responsible when these disasters happen. Environmental activists are trying to block new pipeline projects and are calling for President Biden to declare a climate emergency that would block new fossil fuel projects.

The sun sets as cargo container ships wait to enter port off the California coast Oct. 4.

Credits

Photo editing and Production by Karly Domb Sadof