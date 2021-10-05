Photos show damage from the California oil spill

Photography
An Amplify Energy platform has spilled 144,000 gallons of oil across 13 square miles of Southern California, causing beach closures and increasing concern for the area’s wildlife.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Gene Blevins/Reuters
California’s largest oil spill happened in 1969, when about 3.5 million to 4.2 million gallons of crude oil flowed into the Santa Barbara Channel. The aftermath of the incident was significant in establishing Earth Day.
Gene Blevins/Reuters
Major oil spills can disturb ecosystems and harm wildlife.
Etienne Laurent/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Oil-coated wings could render a bird incapable of flight and could reduce the ability of feathers to repel water.
Etienne Laurent/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP
Other animals can ingest the spillage or poison themselves with it while grooming.
Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP
Etienne Laurent/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Oil spills can also hurt humans, tainting food and air.
Etienne Laurent/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP
Seafood can become unsafe to eat because of toxins ingested by sea creatures, and air can contain contaminants of unstable oil products and vapors. Direct contact with a spill can cause skin irritation.
Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP
Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP
Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP
Millions, if not billions, of dollars are spent on cleanup and containment after major spills.
Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP
For areas that depend on tourism, a major oil disaster could shut down businesses for long stretches.
Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP
Mario Tama/Getty Images
The latest oil spill has renewed conversations about the safety of pipelines and who is responsible when these disasters happen. Environmental activists are trying to block new pipeline projects and are calling for President Biden to declare a climate emergency that would block new fossil fuel projects.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images
Credits
Photo editing and Production by Karly Domb Sadof