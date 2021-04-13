Photos: Slain Capitol Police officer William ‘Billy’ Evans honored at the Capitol

It was the second time in less than three months that mourners gathered in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda to honor a fallen police officer. William “Billy” Evans, like Brian D. Sicknick before him, was protecting members of Congress and others on Capitol Hill from a violent incursion and died in the line of duty. Evans, 41, was killed April 2 when he and another Capitol Police officer, standing in front of a steel barricade near the Russell Senate Office Building, were struck by a car whose driver intentionally rammed the barrier, authorities said. The other officer survived, and the driver was fatally shot by police.