Photography

Photos: Slain Capitol Police officer William ‘Billy’ Evans honored at the Capitol

By Washington Post Staff | Apr 13, 2021

It was the second time in less than three months that mourners gathered in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda to honor a fallen police officer. William “Billy” Evans, like Brian D. Sicknick before him, was protecting members of Congress and others on Capitol Hill from a violent incursion and died in the line of duty. Evans, 41, was killed April 2 when he and another Capitol Police officer, standing in front of a steel barricade near the Russell Senate Office Building, were struck by a car whose driver intentionally rammed the barrier, authorities said. The other officer survived, and the driver was fatally shot by police.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

April 13 | Washington, D.C.

The casket of Capitol Police officer William “Billy” Evans is taken out of the hearse before being carried up the steps of the U.S. Capitol.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

April 13 | Washington, D.C.

People watch as the hearse carrying the casket arrives.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

April 13 | Washington, D.C.

Officers hug after the flag-draped casket arrives.

The Washington Post

The Washington Post

April 13 | Washington, D.C.

Officers watch as Evans's casket arrives.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

April 13 | Washington, D.C.

Officers salute as the casket arrives.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

April 13 | Washington, D.C.

The flag-draped casket of Evans is carried up the Capitol steps.

The Washington Post

The Washington Post

April 13 | Washington, D.C.

Family members watch as the casket arrives.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

April 13 | Washington, D.C.

The casket is carried up the steps of the Capitol.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

April 13 | Washington, D.C.

A Capitol Police officer looks at the program for Evans as he lies in honor.

Amr Alfiky/AP

Amr Alfiky/AP

April 13 | Washington, D.C.

From left, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy arrive.

J. Scott Applewhite/AP

J. Scott Applewhite/AP

April 13 | Washington, D.C.

Officers take turns guarding the casket.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

April 13 | Washington, D.C.

Evans's casket arrives to lie in honor in the Rotunda.

Mandel Ngan/Pool/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Mandel Ngan/Pool/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

April 13 | Washington, D.C.

The scene during the ceremony.

Amr Alfiky/Pool/REUTERS

Amr Alfiky/Pool/REUTERS

April 13 | Washington, D.C.

Abigail Evans, 7, the daughter of Capitol Police officer William “Billy” Evans, and her mother, Shannon Terranova, pay respects.

Tom Williams/Pool/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Tom Williams/Pool/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

April 13 | Washington, D.C.

President Biden walks past the casket after speaking.

J. Scott Applewhite/AP

J. Scott Applewhite/AP