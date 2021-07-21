Photography

Photos: Rescue efforts launched after record floods in central China displace 1.2 million

By Washington Post Staff | Jul 21, 2021

Wang Peng rushed to join flood rescue efforts in Zhengzhou on Wednesday, as the central Chinese city was inundated with record rain. But his group of volunteers found themselves overwhelmed, with streets turned into rivers.

STR/AFP via Getty Images

July 21 | Zhengzhou, Henan province

People look out at cars sitting in floodwaters after heavy rains hit the city.

STR/AFP via Getty Images

STR/AFP via Getty Images

July 21 | Zhengzhou, Henan province

An aerial view shows the flooded areas.

STRINGER/VIA REUTERS

STRINGER/VIA REUTERS

July 21 | Zhengzhou, Henan province

A man carries a woman in the flooded road.

Barcroft Media/Photographer: Barcroft Media/Bar

Barcroft Media/Photographer: Barcroft Media/Bar

July 21 | Zhengzhou, Henan province

Damaged cars rest on debris.

STR/AFP via Getty Images

STR/AFP via Getty Images

July 21 | Beijing

Members of a private rescue organization Bluesky rescue team prepare rescue rafts before heading to Zhengzhou.

JADE GAO/AFP via Getty Images

JADE GAO/AFP via Getty Images

July 21 | Zhengzhou, Henan province

A flooded road section following heavy rainfall.

CHINA DAILY/VIA REUTERS

CHINA DAILY/VIA REUTERS

July 21 | Zhengzhou, Henan province

Cars sit in floodwaters.

STR/AFP via Getty Images

STR/AFP via Getty Images

July 20 | Zhengzhou, Henan province

A man rides a bicycle through flood waters along a street.

STR/AFP via Getty Images

STR/AFP via Getty Images

July 20 | Zhengzhou, Henan province

A traffic police officer guides residents to cross a flooded road.

CHINA DAILY/VIA REUTERS

CHINA DAILY/VIA REUTERS

July 20 | Zhengzhou, Henan province

A submerged subway car is seen following heavy rains.

HANDOUT/Courtesy of Weibo user merakiZz-/AFP via Getty Images

HANDOUT/Courtesy of Weibo user merakiZz-/AFP via Getty Images

July 20 | Zhengzhou, Henan province

A submerged subway car.

HANDOUT/Courtesy of Weibo user merakiZz-/AFP via Getty Images

HANDOUT/Courtesy of Weibo user merakiZz-/AFP via Getty Images

July 20 | Zhengzhou, Henan province

Passengers in a submerged subway car.

HANDOUT/Courtesy of Weibo user merakiZz-/AFP via Getty Images

HANDOUT/Courtesy of Weibo user merakiZz-/AFP via Getty Images

July 20 | Zhengzhou, Henan province

People push a van through flood waters along a street.

STR/AFP via Getty Images

STR/AFP via Getty Images

July 20 | Zhengzhou, Henan province

A man rides a bicycle through a flooded intersection.

AP

AP

July 20 | Zhengzhou, Henan province

A woman sits on a fence on a flooded street.

STR/AFP via Getty Images

STR/AFP via Getty Images

July 20 | Zhengzhou, Henan province

People wade through flood waters along a street.

STR/AFP via Getty Images

STR/AFP via Getty Images

July 20 | Zhengzhou, Henan province

Residents. holding umbrellas amid heavy rainfall, wade through floodwaters on a road.

STRINGER/VIA REUTERS

STRINGER/VIA REUTERS

July 20 | Zhengzhou, Henan province

People wade through floodwaters on a road.

CHINA DAILY/VIA REUTERS

CHINA DAILY/VIA REUTERS

July 20 | Zhengzhou, Henan province

Vehicles pass through floodwaters.

Zhu Xiang/AP

Zhu Xiang/AP

