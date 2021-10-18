Photography

Photos: Colin L. Powell, former secretary of state and military leader, dies at 84

By Washington Post Staff | Oct 18, 2021

Colin L. Powell, who helped guide the U.S. military to victory in the 1991 Persian Gulf War as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, then struggled a decade later over the U.S. invasion of Iraq as a beleaguered secretary of state under President George W. Bush, died Oct. 18 at 84.

KENNETH LAMBERT/AP

The cause was complications from covid-19, his family said in a statement. He had been treated at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., his family added, noting he had been fully vaccinated.

KENNETH LAMBERT/AP

Feb. 15, 2001 | Washington

Secretary of State Colin Powell looks on as President Bush addresses State Department employees at the State Department.

KENNETH LAMBERT/AP

KENNETH LAMBERT/AP

Feb. 8, 1985 | Washington

Defense Secretary Casper Weinberger confers Army Maj. Gen. Colin Powell during testimony before the Senate Budget Committee on Capitol Hill.

J. Scott Applewhite/AP

J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Dec. 30, 1986 | Frankfurt, Germany

U.S. Lieutenant General Colin L. Powell, commander of the 5th U.S. corps, salutes while his wife Alma V., left, stands in attention during a farewell ceremony at the headquarters in Frankfurt.

Udo Weitz/AP

Udo Weitz/AP

Dec. 16, 1988 | Washington

President Ronald Reagan, accompanied by national security adviser Colin Powell, leaves the White House for a trip to the University of Virginia in Charlottesville.

Barry Thumma/AP

Barry Thumma/AP

Nov. 7, 1989 | Washington

The United States Joint Chiefs of Staff pose in Washington. In the foreground is Gen. Colin Powell, the 12th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the highest military position in the Department of Defense. The other members are, from left, Marine Gen. Alfred M. Gray; Army Gen. Carl Edward Vuono; Navy Adm. Carlisle A.H. Trost; Air Force Gen. Larry D. Welch; and Air Force Gen. Robert T. Herres.

ROBERT D. WARD/ASSOCIATED PRESS

ROBERT D. WARD/ASSOCIATED PRESS

Sept. 13, 1990 | Saudi Arabia

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Colin Powell talks with a soldier who has stomach problems while visiting the Air Transportable Hospital, a part of the 1st Tactical Hospital of Langley Air Force Base, Va., set up in an air base in Saudi Arabia.

J. Scott Applewhite/AP

J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Dec. 21, 1990 | Saudi Arabia

Secretary of Defense Dick Cheney, right, and Gen. Colin Powell, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, speak to members of the 354th Tactical Fighter Wing from Myrtle Beach, S.C. at their air base in Saudi Arabia.

BOB DAUGHERTY/ASSOCIATED PRESS

BOB DAUGHERTY/ASSOCIATED PRESS

Dec. 21, 1990 | Saudi Arabia

Gen. Colin Powell, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, uses the head of Air Force Sgt. Thaddeus Fernandez of Lackland Air Force Base, San Antonio, Texas as a writing desk to autograph a Saudi riyal during a visit to an air base.

BOB DAUGHERTY/AP

BOB DAUGHERTY/AP

June 28, 1991 | Stuttgart, Germany

Gen. Colin Powell awards Mary Low Roberts of the Friedberg Family Assistance Center the Commander's Award for Public Service for her volunteer service to family members of soldiers deployed in the Persian Gulf, during a ceremony of the 7th U.S. Army Corps.

Thomas Kienzle/AP

Thomas Kienzle/AP

Jan. 23, 1991 | Washington

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Colin Powell points to a map showing where Iraqi ground forces are located around Kuwait during a briefing at the Pentagon.

Greg Gibson/AP

Greg Gibson/AP

May 27, 1991 | Washington

Gen. Colin Powell, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, bows his head after laying a wreath at the annual Memorial Day observance at the Vietnam Memorial.

Ron Edmonds/AP

Ron Edmonds/AP

Sept. 27, 1991 | Washington

Gen. Colin Powell, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, testifies on Capitol Hill before the Senate Armed Services Committee which is holding hearings on his nomination to be reappointed.

John Duricka/AP

John Duricka/AP

Nov. 19, 1992 | Washington

Gen. Colin Powell, left, meets with President-elect Bill Clinton at the Hay Adams.

The Washington Post

The Washington Post

July 29, 1993 | Washington

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Colin Powell participates in the groundbreaking ceremony for the Vietnam Women's Memorial with Diane Carlson Evans, left, and sculptor Glenna Goodacre.

Barry Thumma/AP

Barry Thumma/AP

Sept. 30, 1993 | Arlington, Va.

Outgoing Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Colin Powell hugs Marilyn Quayle as her husband, former Vice President Quayle gets a hug from his wife Alma after Powell's retirement ceremony at Ft. Myer. Vice President and Mrs. Gore are behind the Powells.

Doug Mills/AP

Doug Mills/AP

Dec. 15, 1993 | London

Gen. Colin Powell and his wife Alma, hold the insignia of Honorary Knight Commander, of the Order of Bath, after Powell received the award from Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace.

GILL ALLEN/ASSOCIATED PRESS

GILL ALLEN/ASSOCIATED PRESS

Nov. 30, 1995 | New York, N.Y.

South African Archbishop Desmond Tutu, left, laughs with former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Colin Powell as the Tutu's counterpart, Episcopal Bishop Edmond Brown, center, looks on as they mingle before the start of the 12th annual African-American Institute Awards Dinner.

BEBETO MATTHEWS/ASSOCIATED PRESS

BEBETO MATTHEWS/ASSOCIATED PRESS

July 12, 2003 | Abuja, Nigeria

From right: President George W. Bush, Secretary of State Colin Powell and National Security Advisor Condoleezza Rice listen to Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo speaking during the Leon H. Sullivan Summit.

Dec. 7, 2009 | Washington

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton applauds former Secretary of State Colin Powell as he speaks during the unveiling of Powell's official State Department portrait in the Benjamin Franklin Room at the State Department.

SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Dec. 1, 2010 | Washington

Former Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Colin Powell Meets with President Obama In Oval Office.

Tracy A Woodward/Washington Post

Tracy A Woodward/Washington Post

Oct. 17, 2016 | Washington

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell, with his wife Alma, waves to the crowd as he arrives for President Barack Obama's remarks at Benjamin Banneker Academic High School.

Susan Walsh/AP

Susan Walsh/AP

Dec. 4, 2018 | Washington

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell pays his respects as the remains of former President George H. W. Bush lie in state at the US Capitol rotunda.

ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images

ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images

