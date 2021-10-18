Photos: Colin L. Powell, former secretary of state and military leader, dies at 84

Photography
Colin L. Powell, who helped guide the U.S. military to victory in the 1991 Persian Gulf War as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, then struggled a decade later over the U.S. invasion of Iraq as a beleaguered secretary of state under President George W. Bush, died Oct. 18 at 84.
KENNETH LAMBERT/AP
The cause was complications from covid-19, his family said in a statement. He had been treated at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., his family added, noting he had been fully vaccinated.
KENNETH LAMBERT/AP
KENNETH LAMBERT/AP
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Udo Weitz/AP
Barry Thumma/AP
ROBERT D. WARD/ASSOCIATED PRESS
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
BOB DAUGHERTY/ASSOCIATED PRESS
BOB DAUGHERTY/AP
Thomas Kienzle/AP
Greg Gibson/AP
Ron Edmonds/AP
John Duricka/AP
The Washington Post
Barry Thumma/AP
Doug Mills/AP
GILL ALLEN/ASSOCIATED PRESS
BEBETO MATTHEWS/ASSOCIATED PRESS
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images
Tracy A Woodward/Washington Post
Susan Walsh/AP
ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images
Credits
Photo editing and production by Troy Witcher, Text by Bradley Graham