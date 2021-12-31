Photos: Hundreds of homes burned, tens of thousands evacuated in Colorado fire

Photography
BOULDER, Colo. — A wind-fueled grass fire in Colorado burned hundreds of homes in a matter of hours and forced thousands to evacuate Thursday, officials said, as flames rapidly spread through a region that has seen an unusually dry December.
Whole neighborhoods were engulfed in flames as the fire advanced through Superior and Louisville, two towns about eight miles outside Boulder. In the Sagamore subdivision, 370 homes were believed lost, Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said, while another 210 were feared destroyed in another part of Superior. Several businesses in a Target shopping complex were also burned. Authorities also ordered citizens in Meadow View, a community between Denver and Boulder, to evacuate.
