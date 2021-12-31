Photography

Photos: Hundreds of homes burned, tens of thousands evacuated in Colorado fire

By Washington Post Staff | Dec 31, 2021

BOULDER, Colo. — A wind-fueled grass fire in Colorado burned hundreds of homes in a matter of hours and forced thousands to evacuate Thursday, officials said, as flames rapidly spread through a region that has seen an unusually dry December.

Marc Piscotty/Getty Images

Whole neighborhoods were engulfed in flames as the fire advanced through Superior and Louisville, two towns about eight miles outside Boulder. In the Sagamore subdivision, 370 homes were believed lost, Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said, while another 210 were feared destroyed in another part of Superior. Several businesses in a Target shopping complex were also burned. Authorities also ordered citizens in Meadow View, a community between Denver and Boulder, to evacuate.

Marc Piscotty/Getty Images

Dec. 30 | Boulder

Smoke covers the skyline as a wind-driven wildfire forced evacuation of Superior suburb of Boulder.

REUTERS

REUTERS

Dec. 30 | Broomfield

Motorists clog the road away from housing developments during evacuation as wildfires burned near a shopping center.

David Zalubowski/AP

David Zalubowski/AP

Dec. 30 | Boulder

Dhieux Windsor was brought to the YMCA of Northern Colorado by an ambulance after wind-driven wildfires prompted evacuation orders.

ALYSON MCCLARAN/REUTERS

ALYSON MCCLARAN/REUTERS

Dec. 30 | Boulder

Structures are seen burning.

Reuters

Reuters

Dec. 30 | Boulder

Smoke rising from grass fires.

Dec. 30 | Louisville

Flying debris is whipped around an intersection closed in certain directions by wildfires.

Marc Piscotty/Getty Images

Marc Piscotty/Getty Images

Dec. 30 | Superior

A fire burns near a building.

Helen H. Richardson/AP

Helen H. Richardson/AP

Dec. 30 | Superior

A horse runs through Grasso Park as smoke from nearby fires obscures visibility.

The Denver Post/AP

The Denver Post/AP

Dec. 30 | Louisville

Burnt out vehicles sit amidst the smoke and haze after a fast moving wildfire swept through the area in the Centennial Heights neighborhood.

Marc Piscotty/Getty Images

Marc Piscotty/Getty Images

Dec. 30 | Louisville

A group of wildland firefighters make a plan of attack amidst the smoke and haze.

Marc Piscotty/Getty Images

Marc Piscotty/Getty Images

Dec. 30 | Boulder

Firefighters work after wind-driven wildfires prompted evacuation orders.

KEVIN MOHATT/REUTERS

KEVIN MOHATT/REUTERS

Dec. 30 | Denver

Buildings burn as a wind-driven grass fire destroys hundreds of homes.

REUTERS

REUTERS

Dec. 30 | Louisville

A home burns.

Marc Piscotty/Getty Images

Marc Piscotty/Getty Images

Dec. 30 | Broomfield

An evacuee rests at 1stBank Center, acting as an evacuation center.

KEVIN MOHATT/REUTERS

KEVIN MOHATT/REUTERS

