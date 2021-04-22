Photography

Photos: The scene at the funeral for Daunte Wright in Minneapolis

By Washington Post Staff | April 22, 2021

Daunte Wright, 20, the young Black man shot by police during a traffic stop in suburban Minneapolis, is remembered at a funeral two days after a former police officer was convicted in the death of George Floyd, amid a national reckoning on racism and policing.

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

The Rev. Al Sharpton and Katie Wright, Daunte Wright's mother, arrive at the funeral in Minneapolis.

Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post

Family and friends gather for the funeral.

Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post

Armed security was present.

Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post

Clergy and friends arrive.

Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post

Sharpton gives a eulogy during Wright's funeral, held at Shiloh Temple International Ministries.

John Minchillo/AP

A funeral program.

Nicholas Pfosi/Reuters

Courtney Ross, George Floyd's girlfriend, is embraced at the funeral.

Brandon Bell/Getty Images

George Floyd's family stands during the funeral.

Nicholas Pfosi/Reuters

A performance during the funeral.

Nicholas Pfosi/Reuters

Aubrey and Katie Wright, at left, Wright's parents, speak at the funeral. They were joined by Wright's sister, Diamond, Sharpton, and attorney Ben Crump.

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Daunte Wright's siblings.

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Roses on Wright's casket.

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

A mourner.

Craig Lassig/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

A choir sings during the funeral.

Octavio Jones/Reuters

A woman sings during the funeral.

Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) presents a flag to Wright's parents.

Julio Cortez/AP

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) speaks.

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Omar and Gov. Tim Walz (D).

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Katie Wright passes by her son's casket.

John Minchillo/AP

Wright's casket is wheeled out following the service.

Julio Cortez/AP

Angie Golson, Wright's grandmother, is embraced at the funeral.

Nicholas Pfosi/Reuters

People gather outside Shiloh Temple International Ministries following the service.

John Minchillo/AP

The casket is loaded into a hearse.

Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post

Aubrey Wright leaves his son's funeral.

Kerem Yucel/AFP/Getty Images

A woman holds a Black Lives Matter flag during the Wright's funeral.

Kerem Yucel/AFP/Getty Images

Residents watch as the hearse leaves for the cemetery.

Carlos Barria/Reuters

A woman holds a sign with Wright's image after his funeral.

Carlos Barria/Reuters

Mourners arrive at the cemetery.

Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post

Family and friends gather on a hill at the cemetery.

Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post

Katie Wright, center right, accompanied by family members and Sharpton, releases doves at Lakewood Cemetery.

Nicholas Pfosi/Reuters