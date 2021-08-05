Photos: The Dixie Fire burns Northern California communities

Photography
As the Dixie Fire in Northern California surged Wednesday, scorching the community of Greenville that firefighters had worked overnight this week to save, the nearby River Fire grew rapidly in less than a day, forcing thousands to evacuate.
Noah Berger/AP
FRED GREAVES/REUTERS
FRED GREAVES/REUTERS
Noah Berger/AP
Noah Berger/AP
Noah Berger/AP
JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images
Noah Berger/AP
JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images
Noah Berger/AP
Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images
Noah Berger/AP
Credits
Photo editing and production by Troy Witcher