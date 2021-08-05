Photography

Photos: The Dixie Fire burns Northern California communities

By Washington Post Staff | Aug 5, 2021

As the Dixie Fire in Northern California surged Wednesday, scorching the community of Greenville that firefighters had worked overnight this week to save, the nearby River Fire grew rapidly in less than a day, forcing thousands to evacuate.

Noah Berger/AP

Aug. 5 | Greenville, Calif.

Flames from the Dixie Fire burn out of control in the downtown area.

FRED GREAVES/REUTERS

FRED GREAVES/REUTERS

Aug. 5 | Greenville, Calif.

A commercial building burns after the Dixie Fire swept through the downtown area.

FRED GREAVES/REUTERS

FRED GREAVES/REUTERS

Aug. 4 | Greenville, Calif.

The Way Station bar burns as the Dixie Fire tears through the Greenville community of Plumas County.

Noah Berger/AP

Noah Berger/AP

Aug. 4 | Greenville, Calif.

Battalion Chief Sergio Mora marks a road hazard.

Noah Berger/AP

Noah Berger/AP

Aug. 4 | Greenville, Calif.

Flames consume buildings.

Noah Berger/AP

Noah Berger/AP

Aug. 4 | Greenville, Calif.

Buildings burn.

JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images

JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images

Aug. 3 | Greenville , Calif.

Flames leap from trees as the Dixie Fire jumps Highway 89 north of Greenville.

Noah Berger/AP

Noah Berger/AP

Aug. 4 | Greenville, Calif.

A firefighter saves an American flag as flames consume a home.

JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images

JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images

Aug. 4 | Greenville, Calif.

Flames consume a home on Highway 89.

Noah Berger/AP

Noah Berger/AP

Aug. 4 | Greenville, Calif.

A structure burns.

Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images

Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images

Aug. 4 | Plumas County, Calif.

Trees burn after firefighters conducted a firing operation to slow the spread of the Dixie Fire.

Noah Berger/AP

Noah Berger/AP

