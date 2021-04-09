Photos: Rapper DMX dies at 50

Photography
DMX, the gruff-voiced, chart-topping rapper who electrified listeners with songs such as “Party Up (Up in Here)” and “X Gon’ Give It to Ya,” drawing inspiration from his hardscrabble life while also emerging as a star of action films and crime thrillers, died April 9 at a hospital in White Plains, N.Y. He was 50.
