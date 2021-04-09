Photography

Photos: Rapper DMX dies at 50

By Washington Post Staff | Apr 9, 2021

DMX, the gruff-voiced, chart-topping rapper who electrified listeners with songs such as “Party Up (Up in Here)” and “X Gon’ Give It to Ya,” drawing inspiration from his hardscrabble life while also emerging as a star of action films and crime thrillers, died April 9 at a hospital in White Plains, N.Y. He was 50.

July 23, 1999 | Rome, N.Y.

Earl Simmons, better known as rap musician DMX, performs on the main stage at the Woodstock music and arts festival.

Joe Traver/REUTERS

Dec. 8, 1999 | Las Vegas, Nev.

DMX, center, accepts the R&B Album Artist of the Year during the 1999 Billboard Music Awards.

Laura Rauch/AP

March 9, 2000 | Washington, D.C.

DMX performs before a large crowd at the MCI Center.

The Washington Post

March 9, 2001 | New York City | N.Y.

DMX and Steven Seagal, the stars of "Exit Wounds," arrive at New York City's Ziegfeld Theatre for the New York premiere.

LOUIS LANZANO/ASSOCIATED PRESS

Aug. 20, 2001 | Miami Beach, Fla.

From left: DMX, Keith Murray, Method Man and Redman arrive arrive at the Source Hip-Hop Awards.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Aug. 20, 2001 | Miami Beach, Fla.

DMX performs at The Source Hip-Hop Music Awards 2001 at the Jackie Gleason Theater.

Scott Gries/Getty Images

March 24, 2004 | New York City, N.Y.

DMX, his son Xavier, right, godson Jevon, left, and producer/wife Tashera Simmons attend the New York Premiere of "Never Die Alone" at the Clearview Chelsea West Cinemas.

Evan Agostini/Getty Images

Jan.13, 2006 | New York City, N.Y.

Flanked by pit bulls, DMX announces to the media of his record label change to Sony Music.

LOUIS LANZANO/AP

Jan 30, 2009 | Phoenix, Ariz.

DMX walks into the courtroom for sentencing. He was sentenced to serve 90 days in jail. Simmons pleaded guilty in December to one felony count of theft, one count each of felony possession of marijuana and a narcotic drug and a misdemeanor count of animal cruelty.

Jack Kurtz/AP

Sept. 23, 2009 | New York City, N.Y.

DMX, left, attends the 2009 VH1 Hip Hop Honors at the Brooklyn Academy of Music.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

June 13, 2012 | New York City, N.Y.

From front left: Supernatural, Prodigy, Immortal Technique, Peter Rosenberg of Hot 97, DMX, Jadakiss, Erick Sermon, Sean Price and Billy Danze of M.O.P. speak during the 2012 Rock the Bells Festival press conference and Fan Appreciation Party on at Santos Party House.

Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

Oct. 4, 2016 | Inglewood, Calf.

Sean "Diddy" Combs, left, and DMX perform onstage during the Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour at The Forum.

Getty Images for Live Nation

July 13, 2017 | Chicago, Ill.

Rapper DMX and Ice Cube meet during week five of the BIG3 three on three basketball league at UIC Pavilion.

Streeter Lecka/BIG3/Getty Images

June 28, 2019 | New York City, N.Y.

DMX performs at Masters of Ceremony 2019 at Barclays Center.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

