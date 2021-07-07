Photography

Photos: Hurricane Elsa lashes Florida’s west coast

By Washington Post Staff | Jul 7, 2021

Category 1 Elsa is predicted to make landfall just north of Tampa Bay on Wednesday morning. The storm is expected to track up the entire East Coast through Friday. Much of Florida and the Southeast are bracing for impacts from the storm, which could bring heavy rain, strong winds and tornadoes, as well as an ocean surge along the coast.

July 6, 2021 | Key West, Fla.

Pedestrians dash across the intersection of Greene and Duval streets as heavy winds and rain associated with Tropical Storm Elsa passes.

July 6, 2021 | Steinhatchee, Fla.

Scallopers and fishers head out of Steinhatchee in advance of the arrival of Elsa.

July 6, 2021 | Venice Beach, Fla.

Dark clouds from Tropical Storm Elsa loom over Venice Fishing Pier at Brohard Park.

July 6, 2021 | Temple Terrace, Fla.

Eric Garcia, right, a Temple Terrace Public Works employee, teaches Micah Lopez, 9, how to fill sandbags at a city self-service site in a sports complex.

July 6, 2021 | Temple Terrace, Fla.

Carrie Fischer, right, works alongside Aidan Bolah, 13, as they tie off sandbags they filled themselves.

July 6, 2021 | Temple Terrace, Fla.

Eric Garcia helps Micah Lopez oad sand bags into his grandmother's car from a self-service site.

July 6, 2021 | Tampa, Fla.

Allan Chancellor, left, carries a case of bottled water as Jean Marcellin stocks the shelves of a Publix grocery store.

July 6, 2021 | Tampa, Fla.

Tim Mullen, 47, and Michael Brissette, 11, cover their windows with hurricane shutters in preparation for Tropical Storm Elsa.

July 6, 2021 | Tampa, Fla.

Melissa Loven, Qi Crystal Energy shop owner, left, and Crea Egan, right, prepare the store ahead of the storm.

July 6, 2021 | Treasure Island, Fla.

Looking north at the neighborhood of Paradise Island, the outer bands of Tropical Storm Elsa bring a downpour of rain over the area.

