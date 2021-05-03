Photography

The scene during the funeral of Andrew Brown Jr., a Black man shot and killed by deputies in North Carolina

By Washington Post Staff | May 3, 2021

Mourners gather for an invitation-only funeral for Andrew Brown Jr., the 42-year-old Black man killed by police in Elizabeth City, N.C.

Gerry Broome/AP

Flowers arrive ahead of the funeral at Fountain of Life Church in Elizabeth City.

Gerry Broome/AP

Khalil Ferebee, the son of Andrew Brown Jr., walks with Reverend Al Sharpton before helping to load his father's casket into a horse-drawn carriage for a funeral procession.

JONATHAN DRAKE/REUTERS

Pallbearers carry the casket of Andrew Brown Jr. to a horse-drawn carriage before his funeral service.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Pallbearers place the casket of Andrew Brown Jr. into a horse-drawn carriage before his funeral service.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

A young family member carries his toy shortly before the start of the funeral procession.

Jonathan Drake/Reuters

Two mourners wear shirts and masks depicting Andrew Brown Jr. before the start of his funeral procession.

Jonathan Drake/Reuters

Family and friends follow behind a horse-drawn carriage as it brings the remains of Andrew Brown Jr. to his funeral service.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

A person waves as a horse-drawn carriage drives past with the remains of Andrew Brown Jr. before his funeral service.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Flowers arrive ahead of the funeral.

Gerry Broome/AP

People arrive for the funeral.

Gerry Broome/AP

Funeral home staff arrive ahead of the funeral.

Gerry Broome/AP

Buttons are displayed ahead of the funeral.

Gerry Broome/AP

Rev. William Barber II arrives.

Gerry Broome/AP

The casket of Andrew Brown Jr. is placed in the church.

Gerry Broome/AP

People arrive for the funeral.

Gerry Broome/AP

A woman holds a program.

Gerry Broome/AP

Family members attend the funeral.

Gerry Broome/AP

Mourners attend the funeral.

Gerry Broome/AP

Andrew Brown Jr.'s son, Khalil Ferebee, speaks during the funeral.

Gerry Broome/AP

