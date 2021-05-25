Photography

Photos: George Floyd remembered one year since his death

By Washington Post Staff | May 25, 2021

Members of George Floyd’s family, and others who lost loved ones to police encounters, join to mark the one-year anniversary of Floyd’s death.

Erin Scott/Pool/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

May 25 | Washington, D.C.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) makes a statement as House Democrats and family members of the late George Floyd hold a photo op prior to their meeting at the U.S. Capitol to mark the one year anniversary since his killing.

Greg Nash/Greg Nash/The Hill/Pool

May 25 | Washington, D.C.

Philonise Floyd, the brother of George Floyd, puts his arm around House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) as he and other members of the Floyd family meet with leaders in the Rayburn Room of the U.S. Capitol.

Erin Scott/Pool/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

May 25 | New York, N.Y.

Rev. Al Sharpton, second from left, New York Mayor Bill De Blassio, center, and other leaders kneel for 9 minutes and 29 seconds in memory of George Floyd to dramatize the need for The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2021 bill to pass in the Senate.

KENA BETANCUR/AFP/Getty Images

May 25 | Berlin, Germany

Women hold posters as they attend a rally marking the one year anniversary of the killing of George Floyd at the former airport Tempelhof.

Markus Schreiber

May 25 | Edinburgh, Scotland

Members of the public gather outside the Scottish Parliament to mark the first anniversary of Georg Floyd's death.

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

May 25 | Minneapolis. Minn.

A view of George Floyd Square.

NICHOLAS PFOSI/REUTERS

May 24 | Minneapolis, Minn.

Community members play basketball in the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue. The community around Minneapolis continues to gather while making preparations for the one year anniversary of George Floyd's death.

Brandon Bell/Getty Images

May 24 | Saint Paul, Minn.

Members of the Kalpulli Ketzal Coatlicue perform a dance during an event in remembrance of George Floyd and to call for justice for those who lost loved ones to the police violence, outside the Minnesota State Capitol.

KEREM YUCEL/AFP/Getty Images

May 24 | Saint Paul, Minn.

A woman holds a Black Lives Matter flag during an event in remembrance of George Floyd and to call for justice for those who lost loved ones to the police violence, outside the Minnesota State Capitol.

KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images

May 24 | St. Paul, Minn.

People hold a banner at a rally and march organized by families who were victims of police brutality for the one year anniversary of George Floyd's death.

Christian Monterrosa/AP

May 24 | St. Paul, Minn.

Courteney Ross, left, George Floyd's girlfriend, attends a rally and march organized by families who were victims of police brutality for the one year anniversary of George Floyd's death.

Christian Monterrosa/AP

May 24 | Minneapolis, Minn.

People visit the Say Their Names Cemetery at the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue.

Brandon Bell/Getty Images

May 23 | Brooklyn. N.Y.

Terrence Floyd, center, the brother of George Floyd, attends a rally.

Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP

May 23 | Minneapolis, Minn.

People march during the "One Year, What's Changed?" rally hosted by the George Floyd Memorial Foundation.

NICHOLAS PFOSI/REUTERS

May 23 | Minneapolis, Minn.

People hold signs and a banner as they march during an event in remembrance of George Floyd.

KEREM YUCEL/AFP/Getty Images

May 23 | Minneapolis, Minn.

George Floyd's sister, Bridgett Floyd speaks on stage between Floyd family attorney Ben Crump and Rev. Al Sharpton during the "One Year, What's Changed?" rally.

NICHOLAS PFOSI/REUTERS

