Photos: Severe flooding sweeps Germany and Belgium, killing at least 33

By Washington Post Staff | Jul 15, 2021

At least 33 people have died and dozens more are missing following heavy rainfall and severe flooding across western Germany and Belgium, causing houses to collapse and cars to be swept away, local media reported Thursday.

Michael Probst/AP

July 15 | Insul, western Germany

Damaged houses are seen at the Ahr river.

Michael Probst/AP

Michael Probst/AP

July 15 | Schuld, Germany

Damaged houses and cars after are seen after flooding.

July 15 | Schuld, Germany

A man and firefighter walk through debris.

WOLFGANG RATTAY/REUTERS

WOLFGANG RATTAY/REUTERS

July 15 | Hagen, Germany

Damaged cars are seen.

July 15 | Hagen, Germany

German Army soldiers sit on an armored vehicle.

July 15 | Schuld, Germany

A woman looks at debris brought by the flood next to the Ahr river.

WOLFGANG RATTAY/REUTERS

WOLFGANG RATTAY/REUTERS

July 15 | Schuld, Germany

Firefighters are seen near a damaged road.

July 15 | Insul, western Germany

A damaged street.

Michael Probst/AP

Michael Probst/AP

July 15 | Bad Muenstereifel, Germany,

A damaged road after flooding.

July 15 | Hagen, Germany

A damaged building after flooding.

July 15 | Schuld, Germany

Firefighters work at a flood-affected area.

WOLFGANG RATTAY/REUTERS

WOLFGANG RATTAY/REUTERS

July 15 | Hagen, Germany,

A damaged bridge.

July 15 | Hagen, Germany

An excavator is seen on a flooded street.

July 15 | Hagen, western Germany

Damages caused by the floods of the Volme river are seen.

SASCHA SCHUERMANN/AFP via Getty Images

SASCHA SCHUERMANN/AFP via Getty Images

July 15 | Bad Muenstereifel, Germany

A woman cleans a shop entrance.

July 15 | Schuld, Germany

Destroyed cars.

WOLFGANG RATTAY/REUTERS

WOLFGANG RATTAY/REUTERS

July 15 | Verviers, Belgium

Residents make their way along a flooded street.

July 15 | Verviers, Belgium

Debris in flood waters after heavy rains in Ensival, Verviers, Belgium, 15 July 2021. Heavy rains have caused widespread damage and flooding.

July 15 | Verviers, Belgium

A man views the destruction after heavy rains caused flooding.

STEPHANIE LECOCQ/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/STEPHANIE LECOCQ/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

STEPHANIE LECOCQ/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/STEPHANIE LECOCQ/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

July 15 | Verviers, Belgium

Cars are piled up as flooding affects the area.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by STEPHANIE LECOCQ/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (12214953av)

Cars are piled up as flooding affects the area after heavy rains in Ensival, Verviers, Belgium, 15 July 2021. Heavy rains have caused widespread damage and flooding in parts of Belgium. Flooding in Belgium, Verviers - 15 Jul 2021

STEPHANIE LECOCQ/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/STEPHANIE LECOCQ/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

STEPHANIE LECOCQ/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/STEPHANIE LECOCQ/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

July 15 | Verviers, Belgium

An elderly woman is evacuated.

July 15 | Verviers, Belgium

Residents inspect the destruction.

July 15 | Liege, Belgium

A man reinforces the front of his house with sandbags.

Valentin Bianchi/AP

Valentin Bianchi/AP

July 15 | Duesseldorf, Germany

A car, submerged up to the roof in water, is parked in front of a flooded garage.

David Young/AP

David Young/AP

July 14 | Hagen, Germany

People make their way through a flooded street.

LEON KUEGELER/REUTERS

LEON KUEGELER/REUTERS

July 14 | Duesseldorf Grafenberg, Germany

Firefighters and the technical relief organization move sandbags against the rising water level of the Duessel, which has already flooded large parts and streets.

July 14 | Duesseldorf Grafenberg, Germany

Firefighters and the technical relief organization move sandbags.

