Photos: Severe flooding sweeps Germany and Belgium, killing at least 33

Photography
At least 33 people have died and dozens more are missing following heavy rainfall and severe flooding across western Germany and Belgium, causing houses to collapse and cars to be swept away, local media reported Thursday.
Michael Probst/AP
Michael Probst/AP
WOLFGANG RATTAY/REUTERS
WOLFGANG RATTAY/REUTERS
Michael Probst/AP
WOLFGANG RATTAY/REUTERS
SASCHA SCHUERMANN/AFP via Getty Images
WOLFGANG RATTAY/REUTERS
STEPHANIE LECOCQ/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/STEPHANIE LECOCQ/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
STEPHANIE LECOCQ/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/STEPHANIE LECOCQ/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Valentin Bianchi/AP
David Young/AP
LEON KUEGELER/REUTERS
More from the Post
Severe flooding sweeps Germany and Belgium, killing at least 46 amid ‘unusual’ rains
The latest from The Washington Post
Credits
Photo editing and production by Troy Witcher