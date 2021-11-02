Photography

Photos: The scene during the first major elections of Biden’s presidency

By Washington Post Staff | Nov 2, 2021

Voters are headed to the polls Tuesday to pick governors in Virginia and New Jersey, offering a test for Democrats in the first major elections since President Biden’s arrival in the Oval Office and a possible preview of what’s to come in next year’s congressional midterms.

Kristen Zeis/For The Washington Post

Nov. 2 | Leesburg, Va.

Members of both parties hand out campaign literature as voters make their way to the polls before dawn at Lucketts Community Center.

Katherine Frey/The Washington Post

Nov. 2 | Leesburg, Va.

Masks are mandatory and are supplied if needed at Evergreen Mills Elementary School polling place.

Katherine Frey/The Washington Post

Nov. 2 | Leesburg, Va.

Ruthie, 19-months, waits for her mother, Leah Hawley to vote at Evergreen Mills Elementary School.

Katherine Frey/The Washington Post

Nov. 2 | Leesburg, Va.

Voters, some who brought their children, cast their ballots at Lucketts Community Center.

Katherine Frey/The Washington Post

Nov. 2 | Leesburg, Va.

Baraa Jaghlit casts his ballot as his daughter, Sumaya Jaghlit, 6, watches at Lucketts Community Center.

Katherine Frey/The Washington Post

Nov. 2 | Leesburg, Va.

Margie Bassford, Chief Election Officer at Lucketts Community Center sports a patriotic face mask that she made on Election Day.

Katherine Frey/The Washington Post

Nov. 2 | Fairfax, Va.

A voter arrives to cast their ballot at the Fairfax County Government Center.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Nov. 2 | Richmond, Va.

Voters arrive at the Arthur Ashe Center in the morning.

Parker Michels-Boyce/For The Washington Post

Nov. 2 | Richmond, Va.

Ben Hunter salutes after casting his ballot at John Marshall High School.

Parker Michels-Boyce/For The Washington Post

Nov. 2 | Norfolk, Va.

An election official prepares stickers for voters on election day at Ocean View Golf Course.

Kristen Zeis/For The Washington Post

Nov. 2 | Norfolk, Va.

Election officials help a voter with an issue at Mary D. Pretlow Anchor Branch Library.

Kristen Zeis/For The Washington Post

Nov. 2 | Norfolk, Va.

Voters are seen at Ocean View Golf Course.

Kristen Zeis/For The Washington Post

Nov. 2 | Norfolk, Va.

Voters cast their ballots at Academy for Discovery at Lakewood.

Kristen Zeis/For The Washington Post

