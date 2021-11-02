Photography

Photos: The scene during the first major elections of Biden’s presidency

By Washington Post Staff | Nov 2, 2021

Voters are headed to the polls Tuesday to pick governors in Virginia and New Jersey, offering a test for Democrats in the first major elections since President Biden’s arrival in the Oval Office and a possible preview of what’s to come in next year’s congressional midterms.

Kristen Zeis/For The Washington Post

Nov. 2 | Leesburg, Va.

Members of both parties hand out campaign literature as voters make their way to the polls before dawn at Lucketts Community Center.

Katherine Frey/The Washington Post

Katherine Frey/The Washington Post

Nov. 2 | Leesburg, Va.

Masks are mandatory and are supplied if needed at Evergreen Mill Elementary School polling place.

Katherine Frey/The Washington Post

Katherine Frey/The Washington Post

Nov. 2 | Leesburg, Va.

Ruthie, 19 months, waits for her mother, Leah Hawley, to vote at Evergreen Mill Elementary School.

Katherine Frey/The Washington Post

Katherine Frey/The Washington Post

Nov. 2 | Leesburg, Va.

Voters, some who brought their children, cast their ballots at Lucketts Community Center.

Katherine Frey/The Washington Post

Katherine Frey/The Washington Post

Nov. 2 | Leesburg, Va.

Baraa Jaghlit casts his ballot as his daughter, Sumaya Jaghlit, 6, watches at Lucketts Community Center.

Katherine Frey/The Washington Post

Katherine Frey/The Washington Post

Nov. 2 | Leesburg, Va.

Margie Bassford, chief election officer at Lucketts Community Center, sports a patriotic face mask that she made on Election Day.

Katherine Frey/The Washington Post

Katherine Frey/The Washington Post

Nov. 2 | Fairfax, Va.

A voter arrives at the Fairfax County Government Center.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Nov. 2 | Richmond

A campaign worker hands out information to voters outside the 31st Street Baptist Church.

Parker Michels-Boyce For The Washington Post

Parker Michels-Boyce For The Washington Post

Nov. 2 | Richmond

Voters arrive in the morning at the Arthur Ashe Center.

Parker Michels-Boyce for The Washington Post

Parker Michels-Boyce for The Washington Post

Nov. 2 | Richmond

Ben Hunter salutes after casting his ballot at John Marshall High School.

Parker Michels-Boyce for The Washington Post

Parker Michels-Boyce for The Washington Post

Nov. 2 | Richmond

Campaign signs line the sidewalk in front of 31st Street Baptist Church.

Parker Michels-Boyce For The Washington Post

Parker Michels-Boyce For The Washington Post

Nov. 2 | Portsmouth, Va.

Dressed in American flag attire, Eunice Washington, of Portsmouth, waits outside Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church campaigning for candidate Terry McAuliffe.

Kristen Zeis for The Washington Post

Kristen Zeis for The Washington Post

Nov. 2 | Norfolk

An election official prepares stickers for voters on Election Day at Ocean View Golf Course.

Kristen Zeis for The Washington Post

Kristen Zeis for The Washington Post

Nov. 2 | Norfolk

Election officials help a voter with an issue at Mary D. Pretlow Anchor Branch Library.

Kristen Zeis for The Washington Post

Kristen Zeis for The Washington Post

Nov. 2 | Norfolk

Voters are seen at Ocean View Golf Course.

Kristen Zeis for The Washington Post

Kristen Zeis for The Washington Post

Nov. 2 | Norfolk

Voters cast their ballots at Academy for Discovery at Lakewood.

Kristen Zeis for The Washington Post

Kristen Zeis for The Washington Post

Nov. 2 | Chantilly, Va.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin shoots baskets as he makes a stop at Rocky Run Middle School.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Nov. 2 | Falls Church, Va.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate, former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe arrives at a Canvass Kickoff event.

Win Mcnamee/Getty Images

Win Mcnamee/Getty Images

Nov. 2 | Sayreville, N.J.

A voter casts a ballot at a polling location. New Jersey voters lean Democratic, but frustration over high taxes has kept Democrats from winning second terms as governor for more than four decades.

Angus Mordant/Bloomberg

Angus Mordant/Bloomberg

Nov. 2 | Newark, N.J.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) speaks to volunteers as he meets with the mayor of Newark during the gubernatorial election.

Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Nov. 2 | Brooklyn, N.Y.

New York democratic mayoral candidate Eric Adams, center, speaks to supporters and the media upon leaving a voting center after casting his ballot. New Yorkers head to the polls in an election that is virtually guaranteed to elect the Black former policeman Adams as the next leader of America's largest city.

Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images

Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images

Nov. 2 | Boston

Michelle Wu, candidate for mayor, greets supporters after casting her ballot in a bid to become the first woman and first person of color to hold the office.

Brian Snyder/Reuters

Brian Snyder/Reuters

Nov. 2 | Boston

Mayoral candidate Annissa Essaibi George departs a polling station after casting her ballot in the city's Dorchester neighborhood.

Steven Senne/AP

Steven Senne/AP

Nov. 2 | Minneapolis

Mayoral candidate Kate Knuth leaves a home after door-knocking to remind residents to vote in the election. There are 16 candidates challenging incumbent Mayor Jacob Frey.

Joshua Lott/The Washington Post

Joshua Lott/The Washington Post

Nov. 2 | Minneapolis

Volunteers Tira Howel, left, and Vatarus Mitchell yell “Vote Yes on 2” to people entering the North Community High School polling station during the mayoral election.

Joshua Lott/The Washington Post

Joshua Lott/The Washington Post

Nov. 2 | Minneapolis

People arrive at North Community High School polling station to vote in the mayoral election.

Joshua Lott/The Washington Post

Joshua Lott/The Washington Post

Nov. 2 | Minneapolis

A person votes in the mayoral election at Marcy Arts Magnet Elementary School.

Joshua Lott/The Washington Post

Joshua Lott/The Washington Post

Nov. 2 | Minneapolis

Mayor Jacob Frey, holding daughter Frida Jade, watches as his wife Sarah Clarke submits their ballots in the mayoral elections at the Marcy Arts Magnet Elementary School polling station.

Joshua Lott/The Washington Post

Joshua Lott/The Washington Post

Nov. 2 | Chantilly, Va.

Supporters of gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin watch as election results come in.

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

Nov. 2 | McLean, Va.

Supporters of gubernatorial candidate and former governor Terry McAuliffe look at the election returns.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Nov. 2 | Asbury Park, N.J.

Supporters of New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy cheer as they wait for the final results at the election night party.

Eduardo Munoz Avarez/AP

Eduardo Munoz Avarez/AP

More from the Post

Virginia braces for Election Day as polls show dead heat between McAuliffe, Youngkin

The race for Virginia governor, a microcosm for issues facing voters nationally

The latest from The Washington Post

Credits

Photo editing and production by Troy Witcher