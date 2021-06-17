Photography

Scenes during a historic heat wave in the western U.S.

By Troy Witcher | June 17, 2021

More than 40 million Americans are in the crosshairs of triple-digit heat this week, with some spots soaring over 120 degrees as records fall across the West. The heat in many areas is dangerous, prompting excessive-heat warnings in seven states where temperatures will be hazardous to human health.

RONDA CHURCHILL/AFP via Getty Images

June. 16 | Las Vegas, Nev.

John Merizier, of Salt Lake City, stops along the Las Vegas Strip to stand in a water mister during an excessive heat warning.

June. 16 | Las Vegas, Nev.

A person drinks cold water at the Courtyard, a homeless resource center.

June. 16 | Las Vegas, Nev.

Pedestrians walk past misters along the Strip.

June 16 | Las Vegas, Nev.

Emily D. (last name withheld) takes a taste from a frozen drink.

June 16 | Las Vegas, Nev.

Children play in water sprinklers at a park.

June. 16 | Las Vegas, Nev.

People receive a cooling spray of water at the Circa hotel-casino's Stadium Swim pool.

June. 16 | Las Vegas, Nev.

Lifeguard Mateo Bautista receives a cooling spray of water from EMT and security officer Angie Sanchez at the Circa hotel-casino's Stadium Swim pool.

June 16 | Houston, Tex.

A runner cools off under an outdoor shower.

June 16 | Healdsburg, Calif.

Gerry Huddleston of Santa Rosa, Calf. cools off in the very shallow water of the Russian River, at the Veterans Memorial Beach.

June 16 | Nicasio, Calif.

A tire is wedged between cracks in dry earth at Nicasio Reservoir. Marin County is under mandatory water-use restrictions that orders residents to refrain from washing cars at home, refilling pools and watering lawns once a week. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, at least 16 percent of California is in exceptional drought, the most severe level of dryness.

June 15 | Phoenix, Ariz.

Tobias Deardorff, left, nd David Vanoni put on sunscreen before passing out water and ice pops to the homeless.

June 15 | Phoenix, Ariz.

Major Tim Smith, right, and volunteer Adrian Keller fill a cooler with water at a heat relief station at the Salvation Army Phoenix Citadel.

