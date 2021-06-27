Photography

Photos: Historic heatwave descends upon the Pacific Northwest

By Washington Post Staff | Jun 27, 2021

Portland and Seattle are shattering records amid a historic heat wave. On Saturday, Portland soared to its highest temperature in more than 80 years of record-keeping: 108 degrees. Seattle surged to 102 degrees, its highest temperature observed in June and second-highest in any month. The extraordinary heat swelled north of the international border as Canada saw its highest June temperature on record, nearly 111 degrees. Temperatures are predicted to be even hotter Sunday into early next week.

Alisha Jucevic/For The Washington Post

The sun rises in Portland, Ore.

Frances Wilson, Claire Kilga and Raven Seydlitz participate in the Capitol Hill Pride March and Rally during a heat wave in Seattle, Wa.

Attendees cool off under a misting tent at the Shasta District Fair during a heatwave in Anderson, Ca.

Nola Smart, 31, right, helps a man who camps near Laurelhurst Park, as they prepare a tent to keep supplies cool in Portland, Ore. Smart came by to drop off water and gatorade for the people camping nearby the park.

A row of tents is seen on Wheeler Ave. as the temperature rises in Portland, Ore.

A paramedic with Falck Northwest ambulances treats a man experiencing heat exposure in Salem, Ore.

Salem Fire Department paramedics treat a restaurant worker who collapsed from heat exposure in the back room of a restaurant in Salem, Ore. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)

A man sits with his dog at the Oregon Convention Center cooling center in Portland, Ore.

Tia Tucker, 38, and her son Terry, 8, rest at the Oregon Convention Center cooling center in Portland, Ore.

Attendees sit inside a cooling booth at the Shasta District Fair during a heatwave in Anderson, Ca.

Beverages on a nearly empty shelf at a supermarket during a heatwave in Portland, Ore.

Customers purchase ice and cases of water during a heatwave in Portland, Ore.

Six year old twins Axel Berg, right, and Lionel Berg play in a splash park at the Georgetown Plyfield during a heat wave in Seattle, Wa.

Chloe Morris, right, with her sons from left, Mikah Ivory 9, and twins Marley and Noah Matondo, 16 months, play in the spray park at Beacon Mountain in Jefferson Park in Seattle on the hottest June day on record.

A worker serves an ice cream cone at the Shasta District Fair during a heatwave in Anderson, Ca.

Abram Horn, aged 3, enjoys shaved ice during a heat wave in Seattle, Wa.

Yun Cerana relaxes in his hammock to keep cool during Seattle's record heat.

A rower glides along the Willamette River in Portland, Ore.

A woman and her dog find a cool spot to rest during a heat wave in Seattle, Wa.

