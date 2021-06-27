Photos: Historic heatwave descends upon the Pacific Northwest

Portland and Seattle are shattering records amid a historic heat wave. On Saturday, Portland soared to its highest temperature in more than 80 years of record-keeping: 108 degrees. Seattle surged to 102 degrees, its highest temperature observed in June and second-highest in any month. The extraordinary heat swelled north of the international border as Canada saw its highest June temperature on record, nearly 111 degrees. Temperatures are predicted to be even hotter Sunday into early next week.