Photos: Historic heatwave descends upon the Pacific Northwest

Photography
Portland and Seattle are shattering records amid a historic heat wave. On Saturday, Portland soared to its highest temperature in more than 80 years of record-keeping: 108 degrees. Seattle surged to 102 degrees, its highest temperature observed in June and second-highest in any month. The extraordinary heat swelled north of the international border as Canada saw its highest June temperature on record, nearly 111 degrees. Temperatures are predicted to be even hotter Sunday into early next week.
Alisha Jucevic/For The Washington Post
Alisha Jucevic for The Washington Post
Karen Ducey/Reuters
Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg
Alisha Jucevic for The Washington Post
Alisha Jucevic for The Washington Post
Nathan Howard/AP
Nathan Howard/AP
Alisha Jucevic for The Washington Post
Alisha Jucevic for The Washington Post
Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg
Maranie Staab/Bloomberg
Maranie Staab/Bloomberg
Karen Ducey/Reuters
The Seattle Times/AP
Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg
Karen Ducey/Reuters
The Seattle Times/AP
Alisha Jucevic for The Washington Post
Karen Ducey/Reuters
More from the Post
Portland and Seattle shatter records amid historic heat wave
The latest from The Washington Post
Credits
Photo editing and production by Dee Swann