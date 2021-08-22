Photography

Photos: The scene as the East Coast braces for Hurricane Henri

By Washington Post Staff | Aug 22, 2021

Henri weakened slightly from a hurricane to a strong tropical storm Sunday morning, but is expected to be a force as it crosses the coast between eastern Long Island and southeast Massachusetts Sunday by around midday. According to the National Hurricane Center, the storm is forecast to produce “dangerous” storm surge inundation in coastal areas, “considerable” inland flooding due to heavy rain and damaging winds.

Brian Snyder/Reuters

Aug. 22 | South Kingstown, RI.

People watch as the waves crash around the Ocean Mist bar as Tropical Storm Henri approaches.

Brian Snyder/Reuters

Brian Snyder/Reuters

Aug. 22 | South Kingstown, RI.

A bicyclist rides through a flooded street.

Brian Snyder/Reuters

Brian Snyder/Reuters

Aug. 22 | Westerly, RI.

People watch the waves at Misquamicut Beach.

Cj Gunther/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Cj Gunther/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Aug. 22 | Long Island, N.Y.

People run back from watching waves at Ponquogue Beach.

Caitlin Ochs/Reuters

Caitlin Ochs/Reuters

Aug. 22 | Long Island, N.Y.

Sargent Jim Cavanagh and officer Danielle McManus of the Southampton town police close a flooded road.

Caitlin Ochs/Reuters

Caitlin Ochs/Reuters

Aug. 22 | Montauk, Long Island

Cliona Becker, left, and Andrew Licata experience the wind and waves of Tropical Storm Henri.

Craig Ruttle/AP

Craig Ruttle/AP

Aug. 22 | Montauk, Long Island

A man leaves the Montauk lighthouse.

Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images

Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images

Aug. 22 | Montauk, Long Island

A man walks outside a boarded up convenience store.

Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images

Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images

Aug. 22 | Weehawken N.J.

A woman walks as the New York Skyline is seen on the background.

Kena Betancur/AFP/Getty Images

Kena Betancur/AFP/Getty Images

Aug. 22 | New York

Workers remove chairs in Times Square.

Kena Betancur/AFP/Getty Images

Kena Betancur/AFP/Getty Images

Aug. 22 | Montauk, Long Island.

A beach access point is closed.

Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images

Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images

Aug. 22 | Martha's Vineyard island, Mass.

Heavy surf rolls onto the sand dunes.

John Segar/Reuters

John Segar/Reuters

Aug. 22 | New London, Conn.

Waves crash against the sea wall along Pequot Avenue.

Stew Milne/AP

Stew Milne/AP

Aug. 22 | New London, Conn.

American Red Cross nurse Donna Hathaway works on a welcome poster on the door of the Hurricane shelter.

Joseph Prezioso/AFP/Getty Images

Joseph Prezioso/AFP/Getty Images

Aug. 22 | New London, Conn.

A U.S. Army National Guard Soldier leans onto a high-water rescue truck as he waits for his fellow soldiers as they grab meals before the arrival of Hurricane Henri.

Joseph Prezioso/AFP/Getty Images

Joseph Prezioso/AFP/Getty Images

Aug. 21 | East Haven, Conn.

Sean Delvin speaks with Connecticut State Trooper Ollivierre about the mandatory evacuation.

Michelle Mcloughlin/Reuters

Michelle Mcloughlin/Reuters

Aug. 21 | Westerly, R.I.

Charlie Atkinson, right, Al Banks, center, and 'Slim' work on covering the windows at Salty's Clam Shack in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Henri.

Cj Gunther/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Cj Gunther/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Aug. 21 | Charlestown, R.I.

James Masog, center, and Gary Tavares move particle board into place to board up the sliding glass doors of a clients house.

Stew Milne/AP

Stew Milne/AP

Aug. 20 | Buzzards Bay, Mass

Boats are taken out of the water and placed on land by crews at Safe Harbor Marina in preparation for the impending landfall of Tropical Storm Henri.

Joseph Prezioso/AFP/Getty Images

Joseph Prezioso/AFP/Getty Images

Aug. 20 | Hyannis, Mass.

Baxter Crane Company hauls one of the Hyannis Yacht Club J22 sailboats onto a trailer.

Steve Heaslip/Cape Cod Times/AP

Steve Heaslip/Cape Cod Times/AP

Aug. 20 | Bourne, Mass.

A town employee connects a generator to a sewage pump in the case of electrical loss during the storm.

Joseph Prezioso/AFP/Getty Images

Joseph Prezioso/AFP/Getty Images

Aug. 20 | Onset, Mass.

Hardware store owner Kevin Simoneau shows photos, of damage to the area caused by Hurricane Bob over 30 years ago, to customer Cheryl Fisher as she shops in preparation for Henri.

Joseph Prezioso/AFP/Getty Images

Joseph Prezioso/AFP/Getty Images

Aug. 20

This satellite image shows Tropical Storm Henri in the Atlantic Ocean.

NOAA/AP

NOAA/AP

Credits

Photo editing and production by Troy Witcher, Stephen Cook and Dee Swann