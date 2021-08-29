Photography

Photos: The scene as Hurricane Ida slams the Gulf Coast

By Washington Post Staff | Aug 29, 2021

On the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina’s assault on New Orleans, Category 4 Ida is bearing down on the southeast Louisiana coastline after rapidly gaining strength Saturday night.

The powerhouse storm, packing winds of 150 mph, is forecast to make landfall Sunday afternoon, walloping New Orleans with hurricane-force winds and over a foot of rain.

Eric Gay/AP

The Herbert family evacuates Lafayette ahead of Hurricane Ida on Sunday.

Go Nakamura for The Washington Post

Go Nakamura for The Washington Post

Storm surge begins to encroach ahead of Ida in Golden Meadow.

Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg News

Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg News

Firefighters look out the window from a shelter as Ida passes in Bourg.

Mark Felix/AFP/Getty Images

Mark Felix/AFP/Getty Images

A truck in heavy winds and rain in Bourg.

Mark Felix/AFP/Getty Images

Mark Felix/AFP/Getty Images

The downtown skyline as Ida approaches New Orleans.

Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post

Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post

Christina Bourg hugs her son Jean-Luc, 8, as her daughter Olivia, 10, places finishing touches on a sign they painted. The family boarded up their property in Morgan City.

Adrees Latif/Reuters

Adrees Latif/Reuters

A cyclist in New Orleans.

Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post

Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post

Credits

Photo editing and Production by Karly Domb Sadof